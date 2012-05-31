Sony PlayStation Vita: Mobile Console Vs. Cellphone-based Gaming Market 2012-2017

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2012 -- Japanese electronics giant Sony with proven selling experience of Japan market launched its new dedicated console gaming device for high-end handheld portable console market named PlayStation Vita in North and Latin America, Europe, PAL regions, and Singapore on February 22, 2012.



We see this development as an evolution of gaming as the portable handheld gaming market, including consoles, have gone through a massive revitalization in last 10 years. The notable shift has taken place on gaming preference shifting from hard-core gamer to casual gamer. However, Mind Commerce observes that there remains a market opportunity among niche target group for portable handheld gaming devices (such as PS Vita) with multifunctional capabilities such as digital download facility PS store.



This research includes:



Vita platform development market opportunity analysis

Analysis of console vs. mobile/cellular gaming marketplace

Vita & console gaming market projections through 2012-2017

Evaluation of PS Vita positioning as dedicated premium gaming device

Vita competitive positioning vs. smartphones, market prospects, and more



The US will hold 60% of device market share by 2017

Device unit sales is expected to growth by 1358% through 2017

The average game unit sale is expected to reach 52.5 billion by 2017

Average gamers' game units consumption is expected to reach 3 from 1.5

Sony will hold the market lead by 40% market share defeating Nintendo behind



Mobile network operators

Electronic gaming device manufacturer

Video Game publishers and developers

Social game and Casual game publishers or developer

Gaming infrastructure providers (equipment, software, and services)"



