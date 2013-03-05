Sony's Waterproof Xperia Z Released in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Sony’s waterproof smartphone – the Xperia Z – is now available to purchase in the UK. It can be had on a pay monthly contract on the Vodafone, O2, T-Mobile, Orange, EE and Three networks, starting from £26 a month over 24 months, or sim free from £500. Availability on the 4G network is provided through EE.



Sony announced their flagship Xperia Z smartphone at the beginning of January at CES in Las Vegas. Sporting a huge 5 inch touchscreen with 1080p resolution and the Android 4.1 operating system, the Xperia Z has a set of specifications higher than any of its current rivals – including the iPhone 5.



The Xperia Z deals with intensive applications quickly thanks to its 1.5 GHz quad-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Also included is 16GB of internal memory, with an expansion slot for a 32 GB microSD card.



Photography



On the photography front, the Xperia Z has a 13 megapixel rear-facing camera that includes an Exmor RS sensor with HDR. These features take mobile photography to a new level, giving low noise pictures with a much greater contrast and depth.



The Xperia Z also sets the bench-mark for high-end tough phones, with ingress protection certifications of IP55 and IP57. What this means is a water, dust and shatter-proof smartphone. Two layers toughened glass protect its front and rear from damage, while a lightweight glass-fibre body keeps its innards well cradled. Rubber caps enclose the external connectors, protecting them from water and dust ingress.



The Xperia Z has fired the first shots in 2013’s high-end smartphone war, but expect a reply very soon with Samsung's galaxy S IV just around the corner.



