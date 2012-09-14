SoonSengHeng.com Continues to Offer Custom Upholstery and Curtains After 23 Years in Business

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Today, new businesses rise and fall every year. However there are a few businesses that are able to ride out even the most difficult economic downturns. These businesses know what it takes to survive in the competitive modern business environment, and as a result, many of these companies continue to prosper to this day.



Soon Seng Heng Furniture Company is one such business. Since 1979, Soon Seng Heng Furniture Company has provided custom upholstery services in Singapore. Today, the company’s website, SoonSengHeng.com, informs a new generation of customers about the upholstery, reupholstery, blinds, curtains, and other products and services offered.



A spokesperson for SoonSengHeng.com explained what the company hopes to accomplish with their website:



“Our company began serving customers long before the internet was invented. Today, SoonSengHeng.com features world-class design in order to serve customers in the most efficient way possible. Our website features a gallery of the products and services we offer as well as our very latest promotions. We believe the site will become a valuable resource for our customers.”



Under the ‘Our Services’ section of the website, SoonSengHeng.com describes in detail its upholstery services as well as its blinds, wallpaper, and Singapore curtains services. The upholstery services allow customers to preserve a valuable piece of furniture by simply replacing the fabric covering. Soon Seng Heng Furniture Company can also replace the padding in any piece of furniture in order to revive any family heirloom or treasured furniture piece.



Meanwhile, the curtains, blinds, and wallpaper services offered by Soon Seng Heng Furniture Company help accessorize any home. The SoonSengHeng.com website allows visitors to view a portfolio of the company’s best work or simply browse through a selection of blinds.



The company offers all its services to individuals and businesses. Many major corporations, including F&N Singapore, Temasek Polytechnic and Renesas Semi-Conductor Singapore PTE LTD, have relied on Soon Seng Heng for their upholstery and furniture ranges. A spokesperson explained why they are able to successfully service both the consumer and corporate market;



“Consumers and corporations are very loyal to us because as a family business we focus on three things – quality, affordability and service. It’s these three core principles that have allowed us to prosper through several major economic downturns. Our focus on the customer is complete, every customer gets the same focus no matter how large or small their order is.”



Whether seeking to give new life to an old furniture piece or simply wanting to enhance a living room with new curtains, the Soon Seng Heng Furniture Company seeks to provide the best sofa upholstery in Singapore.



About SoonSengHeng.com

SoonSengHeng.com is the online home of Soon Seng Heng Furniture Company, a Singapore-based business that offers custom upholstery services as well as curtains, blinds, and wallpapers. For more information, please visit: http://www.soonsengheng.com