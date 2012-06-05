SoothingBeanBags.com Takes Relaxation to a New Level

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2012 -- The original Bean Bag chair was designed in Italy back in the late 1960s. It completely revolutionized the concept of a chair and became an instant worldwide phenomenon. Unlike traditional chairs, the Bean Bag chair lends itself to relaxation and casual lounging. Even the medical profession realized the benefits and doctors began recommending Bean Bags for patients recovering from back surgery.



Today, Bean Bags come in all shapes and sizes; from tamper resistant designs for the kids to Bean Bag sofas designed to seat up to three adults at a time.



SoothingBeanBags.com is a website that provides a wide range of Bean Bags for men, women, kids and even pets. The company’s large Bean Bag chairs have been in great demand recently as customers have discovered they are big enough and comfortable enough to work in. The online store has also added foam furniture, gaming chairs, mattress toppers and ottomans to their existing product lines.



A spokesperson for the site explained that, “Bean Bags are a great way to accommodate friends and family, while being extremely versatile and convenient; you can live in them and enjoy them despite frequent wear and if you wear out your bean bag chair from sitting in it too much, you can enjoy it all over again by getting a bean bag cover to make it look new again!”



The website has a simple navigation style allowing shoppers to browse in a number of different ways. A menu on the left hand side of the home page breaks down the products into sized-based and design-based categories. There are also pages for special offers, best sellers and related product lines. Once a customer has selected a category, there is a sort facility, which will display items by position, name or price, making shopping very convenient for consumers.



Each product has a detailed description, high quality image, and a drop down color selection box. In order to make shopping easy, customers can keep track of the products they are interested in by using the Wish List and Compare features. The site has also made it simple for customers to find a specific product by adding a search facility underneath the top menu bar.



Customer service is very important to Soothing Bean Bags and the site includes a live support facility where customers can chat live with a company representative.



Customers can register on the Soothing Bean Bags website in order to speed up the checkout process, track their order and make it easier to buy next time around.



The company offers free shipping within the Continental US and some products also ship free to Canada and Puerto Rico. There is no tax to pay on purchases and to make it even easier for customers to buy, the company has recently started accepting PayPal.



About SoothingBeanBags.com

SoothingBeanBags.com is an online store that strives to provide the highest quality Bean Bags, Bean Bag accessories and other soft furnishings at affordable prices.



For more information, please visit: http://www.soothingbeanbags.com