SOOTYcinders: New Children's Book Adds Creative Twist to Timeless Fairy Tale

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Millions have fallen in love with the original Cinderella folk story and its fairy tale adaption. However, a new re-telling of the popular tale is set to send the imagination soaring.



SOOTYcinders is the work of Cindy M. Bowles (aka: CILLYart), a creative, Arizona-based teacher and author-illustrator. The book re-works the original Cinderella story among nine chapters of rich illustrations and engaging narrative.



“The book adds a very creative twist to the original story, and is proving very popular among children and their families, as well as children’s reading groups ,” says CILLYart, who is an experienced, early childhood educator.



She continues, “Children want to immerse themselves into stories, not just read them. Therefore, I’ve mixed words and images to the extent that young readers can get deep within the story and re-experience the legendary fairy tale in a fun, creative way.”



Aside from its full-color version, a black and white edition contains a helpful glossary for the early reader. For the extra-creative, a coloring book version has also been created, containing a concise storyline and an abundance of extra images.



Of all the possible author pen-names, CILLYart was somewhat of a natural choice. She grew up creating and illustrating her own stories, displaying artistic talent far beyond her years. “I’ve always enjoyed being creative, silly and helping others to laugh and smile. Professionally, I used this to my advantage through teaching. At home, it is put to good use through my writing and illustrating. I love to read and tell stories to my children, in my new calling as a grandmother, and many other children I work with,” she adds.



CILLYart’s mother originally intended to name her Cinderella after her favorite fairy tale, but opted for “Cindy” to avoid unnecessary attention. While SOOTYcinders is her first published book, its success has prompted further works. In fact, CILLYart is currently adding the finishing touches to an original fairy tale about a minstrel, and is illustrating for fellow writers.



Readers will have to sit tight until they are released. However, in the meantime, SOOTYcinders is available from CreateSpace in the following versions:



Full color: http://www.createspace.com/3640156

Black and white: http://www.createspace.com/3908399

Coloring Book: http://www.createspace.com/3907984



SOOTYcinders…A Cinderella Tale… is also available on amazon.com, barnesandnoble.com, booksamillion.com, fullbookstore.com, and other online bookstores!



For more information on CILLYart and her work, please visit: http://www.cillyart4u.blogspot.com and http://www.cillystories.blogspot.com



About CILLYart

Born and raised in Arizona, CILLYart is a certified bi-lingual teacher with nine years of PreK-Grade 3 classroom experience.



When not teaching, CILLYart enjoys indulging in her passion of writing, illustrating and showcasing her creative flair – singing and telling stories to her children, grandchildren and other children that she teaches.



CILLYart has been married to her husband, Bruce, for thirty-one years. They have six children, three grandchildren and an unlimited amount of nieces and nephews.