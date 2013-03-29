Noted Author Sophia Burrell Announces New Event

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- Monday April 15th at 6p.m. at Nola Studios, 244 West 54th Street, NYC, Sophia Burrell will be hosting an event titled “Recipe for Victory,” and the first of many seminars she will be hosting in the near future.



A professional speaker and author, Ms. Burrell has a true passion for motivating men and women to do their best. Speaking freely to groups small and large, this first of her seminar series is only a taste of what will be to follow.



“If you are not on the path to achieving your goals, fear is winning,” said Ms. Burrell.



Her seminar promises to teach several strategies and techniques for self improvement and traits to help lead individuals, groups, businesses and non-profits on the route to success.



“If there is an art to thinking big, it has to do with setting big goals,” Ms. Burrell continued. Ms. Burrell is no stranger to the business world. Currently a small business owner of two separate but thriving businesses, it is her leadership that helps her be such a dynamic and successful speaker. “Without my background in business, I do not think people would take me as seriously. Running two businesses, a concierge service and a licensed employment agency, means that I have tools that can help you become successful as well. Your first step should be attending my seminar,” Ms. Burrell added.



Registration for the seminar is currently open and spaces are limited. To sign up for the seminar, learn more about Ms. Burrell or further information, visit her website at www.sophiaburrell.com