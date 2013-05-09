Sopris Charters Turns Caribbean Sailing Vacations Into a Fashion

St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The sun and the sea are something that most tourists look for when choosing Caribbean sailing vacations over other destinations, and the tendency is understandable, considering that nothing matches the explosive sunrises and the breathtaking sunsets.



The Virgin Islands are well-known for the cobalt color of the sea, the steady breeze and the rustle of the palm trees on the shore. Watching the sea turtles nest and admiring the colorful world of the coral reefs while diving or snorkeling are just two of the activities that bring peace of mind and take all worries off the mind of the person performing them.



The deep green of the islands and the welcoming secluded beaches are the perfect environment for a few days of relaxation, all Caribbean sailing vacations being the perfect remedy to leave work stress and daily routine behind.



Some opt for admiring a sunset in Caneel Bay on the St. John Island, relaxing on one of its peaceful beaches or visiting the National Park, one of the largest in the Virgin Islands. Those in search for adventure and entertainment can get a taste of the delightful night life of the Cane Garden Bay of the Tortola Island, while those who cannot leave their city passions behind can dedicate themselves to duty-free shopping session on any of the islands.



Obviously, no matter how interesting and rewarding these activities, the success of the Caribbean sailing vacations depends on the conditions available on the ship, and that is where Sopris Charters sets new standards.



With a 46 feet deck and 50 feet overall length, their yacht is built by the famous Morgan Yachts. It provides all the comfort needed for an ultimate marine adventure, starting with the fine nautical décor, continuing with the air conditioning, opening ports and hatches that ensure proper ventilation, interiors that look light and airy and ending with the impeccable services in all fields, from cleaning to cooking and serving.



The yacht has three private cabins that can accommodate two couples and the crew. One of the cabins has a large berth and hanging lockers, a bath tub and a shower. As for the second guest cabin, it has two comfortable bunk beds, a hanging locker and fans. The crew can prepare gourmet menus including the finest delicacies. The best wines and cocktails accompany every meal, as well as flavored refreshments.



Entertainment is also an option available for all tourists, bound to make every minute spend onboard unforgettable. With such an impressive offer, it is no wonder that Sopris Charters managed to take the lead as the best organizer of Caribbean sailing vacations.



Serving the sailing charters industry in USVI since 1994, Sopris Charters is among the best reputed companies in the Virgin Islands. They organize memorable trips that last from several hours to one week or even more, revealing the charm of the region to anyone ready to enjoy unforgettable Caribbean sailing vacations.



