New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2020 -- The global sorbitol market size is expected to reach USD 2.18 Billion by 2027, estimates a new study by Reports and Data. Increasing preference for organic cosmetic products is expected to drive growth of the industry. Sorbitol also known as glucitol, is utilized in cosmetics as an element for preserving moisture or humectant as well as a thickening agent, among others. As a humectant, it limits moisture loss by drawing water from the air via osmosis, thereby maintaining moisture level of both the skin and the hair. Furthermore, sorbitol is frequently used in gel products, due to its capacity to retain moisture. It is used as a thickening agent in cosmetics owing to its ability to pertain favored features such as viscosity, consistency, or adhesion to the products.



The growth of the food & beverage industry is playing a significant role in boosting industrial demand of sorbitol. Sorbitol is also widely used in baked goods, confectionery, and chocolate, because these products tend to harden or become dry but sorbitol can reverse this effect owing to its property of retaining the product's moisture content. Its moisture-retentive features help maintain the initial freshness of the manufactured goods during storage, thereby extending their shelf life. Moreover, sorbitol is very stable as it can withstand high temperatures. Sorbitol is compatible with other food ingredients, such as sugars, proteins, gelling agents, and vegetable fats, as well as a variety of other sweeteners.



Additionally, the increasing demand for sorbitol in personal care products is expected to impact industrial growth. It is mostly used in toothpaste and mouthwash products and acts as a moistener and binding agent.



North America accounted for USD 907.6 million in 2019 in terms of revenue and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period. The demand for sorbitol in North America can be credited to the increasing awareness regarding the dietary supplements and their nutritional advantages. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most comprehensive and fastest-growing regional sector witness at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period. Lower production costs, increasing demand for personal care products, and growing food and beverages and pharmaceutical sectors in China and India are anticipated to push the regional market development.



Impact of COVID-19 on Sorbitol Market:

COVID-19 is expected to have a moderate impact on the industry. The global production of sorbitol has suffered immensely due to the imposition of lockdown and social restrictions. In most economies, particularly in the Asia Pacific region crippled, the industry is projected to witness disruption in the supply chain. COVID-19 is expected to affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. With the lifting of restrictions and increased government initiatives to start economic activities, countries are hoping for the industry's imminent recovery.



Sorbitol Market: Segmentation



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global Sorbitol market on the basis of product type, function, application, end use and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Liquid/ Syrup

Powder/ Crystal



Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Sweetener

Bulking Agent

Flavouring Agent

Humectant

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Direct Application

Indirect Application



End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



Personal care

Oral Care

Toothpastes

Chewing Gums

Mouth Fresheners

Skin Care

Hair Care

Colour Cosmetics

Others

Chemical

Surfactants

Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Polyether

Others

Food & Beverages

Bakery Products

Breads

Cakes

Biscuits & Cookies

Confectionery Products

Jams & Preserves

Chocolates

Processed Food

Dairy & Frozen Dessert

Diabetic & Dietetic Food

Beverages

Diet Soda

Fruit Juices & Syrups

Others

Pharmaceutical

Counter Medicine

Syrups

Tablets

Direct Compression

Wet and Dry Granulation

Capsules and Sachets

Creams and Emulsions

Medicated Confectionery

Hard Boiled Candies/Lozenges

Medicated Chewing Gums

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027 & Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Latin America

Brazil



