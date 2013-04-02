Sorrento Holidays: Rossella and Divine Amalfi Villas Welcomes to a Culinary Tour of Italy

Stratford, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Divine Amalfi Villas partners with Rossella Rago of “Cooking with Nonna” to invite you to an Italian culinary tour in Sorrento beginning September 14, 2013. According to owner Jennifer Galletti, their goal is the “share with you the most memorable Sorrento holidays imaginable.”



The price for the weeklong culinary experience is $2,940 per person, with double occupancy only. You will stay in the Villa Rosaria, where you will learn how to make the regional specialties and even sample them in Michelin-rated local restaurants.



What's Included:



- 7 Night Double or Triple Occupancy at a traditional Amalfi Villa

- Welcome Dinner

- Transfers to and from Naples Airport/Train Station

- Daily Breakfast

- 4 Lunches Including one Michelin-rated

- 2 Cooking Lessons Followed by Dinner

- 4 Dinners at Authentic Local Restaurants Including one Michelin-rated

- Cultural Excursions and Gastronomic Visits with Transportation

- Meals Include Wine, Soft Drinks, and Coffee

- Planned Entrance Fees, Guides, and Gratuities

- Your personalized Cooking with Nonna Apron to be used during the cooking demonstrations

- A photographer will be with the group for the entire Tour to capture every moment and will create a CD with all your photos



What is Not Included:



- Airfare to and from Italy, including to and from Naples

- Travel insurance

- Shopping and personal expenses

- Meals and drinks that are not part of the itinerary



About Divine Amalfi Villas

Divine Amalfi Villas offers unique Italian travel experiences, Italian villas for rent , and Amalfi Coast tours . Owners Pasquale de Martino and Jennifer Galletti pride themselves on giving you the true local experience with no cookie cutter travels plans and nothing but the most genuine sampling of the sights, sounds, culture, and tastes of Italy. Accompanying them is Rossella Rago, the host of the online cooking show “Cooking with Nonna”. She is the recent winner of the Food Network 24-Hour Restaurant Battle Italiano.



To reserve your spot today, visit http://www.divineamalfivillas.com/ or call Jennifer Galletti at 203.212.8310.



Media Contact:

Jennifer Galletti

Divine Amalfi Villas

Stratford, Connecticut

203.212.8310

info@divineamalfivillas.com

http://www.divineamalfivillas.com/