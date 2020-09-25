Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc..



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: SRNE stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SRNE stocks, concerns whether certain Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. failed to disclose that the Company's initial finding of "100% inhibition" in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person, that the Company's finding was not a "cure" for COVID-19; and (ii) as a result of the foregoing, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis in violation of section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.



