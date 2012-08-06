Sorrento Valley's Fitness and Motion Provides Healthy Results for Workplace and Area Residents

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Located in Sorrento Valley, California Fitness and Motion provides fitness training and weight loss coaching that delivers measurable results for area residents to improve health and well-being. The Personal trainers practice a holistic approach to health that emphasizes the interrelationship between exercise and eating.



Danny Short, the owner and lead trainer says, “On-site group training is a great opportunity that everyone should participate if they can. The training is convenient, effective, and builds great camaraderie with co-workers when they work out together. I have a new client that joined our Corporate Fitness training through her workplace, and she had simply amazing results both on her physical abilities and weight loss.”



Noel F. who is one of the participants in their Corporate Fitness program had this to share about her experience, “I’ve been working with Danny and Aurelie for almost a year since they started their Group Training at Cibus, and have been very pleased with the classes and results. I wanted to lose weight and improve my conditioning. I had been going to the Y and doing 45 min on the elliptical trainer 6 days a week, but only achieved mild results. Then, I started with Danny and Aurelie, the other personal trainer. The important difference was that I learned the right combination and amount of effective exercises to do. Their variety of workouts develops all of our muscle groups and keeps the pace fun. Moreover, their workouts are deceptively easy, and at first I was skeptical that 3 sets of exercises that last 5-8 minutes per set didn’t sound like much, and it wasn’t the continuous exertion I had been used to. But, the proof is in the results, as my strength is greater, and so is my flexibility and endurance. My body mass index has declined, and I have a visibly more sculpted body. I am really proud of the results.”



http://www.fitnessandmotion.com/



About Danny Short

Danny Short, BS, CPT Owner/Trainer at Fitness and Motion is a fitness enthusiast who’s been involved in Judo and dance since he was a young kid. He understands the benefit of lifestyle that includes fitness training and believes that everyone has the capacity to change their strength both mind and body.



Danny started his fitness training business with a focus on helping other business owners save their bottom line by helping their employees become happier, healthier, and more productive. He sends out a monthly fitness newsletter to encourage them to involve proper nutrition and exercise to their everyday life.



info@fitnessandmotion.com