Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2021 -- Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the sortation systems market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2019–2027. In terms of revenue, the global sortation systems market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~5% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.



Sortation systems are used to sort or consolidate packages as per requirements of the distribution sector. The usage of sortation systems aids in achieving improved efficiency of order fulfilment processes. Furthermore, owing to a surge in the number of e-Commerce orders, the sales of sortation systems are likely to increase. Warehousing companies are aiming to transform their simple storage space into multi-functional facilities. To achieve this, these companies are automating picking, sorting, and other such processes. These emerging trends are likely to influence the sales of sortation systems positively, and expand the market 1.6X of its current value by the end of the forecast period.



North America to Remain Largest Consumer of Sortation Systems



As per TMR analysis, North America accounts for nearly 35% of the global sortation systems market, and is projected to continue its prominence throughout 2027. The U.S. accounts for ~90% of the North American market. However, the market Canada is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This growth is expected to result from the implementation of automation and smart warehousing solutions for warehouse operations in the region.



Request PDF Sample For More Information@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=39827



Developed countries of Western Europe account for ~70% of the European sortation systems market. The Netherlands, Germany, and Italy house some key manufacturers of sortation systems. However, Poland and Russia are anticipated to witness significant growth, and represent a cumulative incremental opportunity of ~US$ 23 Mn by 2023. High-speed cross-belt sortation systems are likely to remain prominent throughout the forecast period, as European consumers demand sophisticated solutions, with high weight capacity as well.



Growth Opportunities for Sorter Manufacturers in Asia Pacific



Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounts for ~23% of the sortation systems market share, and is projected to witness significant growth in the years to come. This can be primarily attributed to the booming e-Commerce market in the region. High number of orders and short delivery timelines have created a burgeoning need for efficient sortation systems. Thus, the Asia Pacific sortation systems market is projected to represent an incremental opportunity of ~US$ 95 Mn by 2023. Falcon Autotech Private Limited, GreyOrange Pte Ltd., Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd., and Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd. are some regional players who are providing innovative solutions for mid-budget companies that are not willing to make high investments on sortation systems.



Sortation Systems Market: Competition Landscape



In the global market report for sortation systems, the competition landscape is discussed in detail. Key players profiled in the sortation systems market are Dematic Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Interroll Holding AG, Vanderlande Industries BV, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Knapp AG, Fives Intralogistics, Bastian Solutions, Inc., Honeywell Intelligrated Inc., Murata Machinery, Ltd., GreyOrange Pte Ltd., Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, Mantissa Corporation, Alstef Automation S.A., Falcon Autotech Private Limited, EuroSort Systems BV, Optimus Sorter Technology BV, Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd., Central Conveyor Company, and others.



Request For Custom Research Report@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=39827



According to TMR analysis, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Vanderlande Industries BV, BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell Intelligrated Inc., TGW Logistics Group GmbH, and Murata Machinery, Ltd. are leading players operating in the global sortation systems market. However, several players in Asia are emerging as prominent regional players, namely GreyOrange Pte Ltd., Okura Yusoki Co., Ltd. Nido Machineries Pvt. Ltd., etc. These regional players are anticipated to shape the dynamics of the sortation systems market by offering these systems at competitive prices.