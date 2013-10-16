Sorvita Health Products Introduces 5-HTP Weight Loss Supplement to Treat Appetite

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- According to a recent study published, those who battle emotional eating issues lose less weight in behavioral weight loss programs than those who do not have emotional eating problems. Additionally, the study uncovered those with symptoms of emotional eating who do manage to succeed in losing weight are more likely to gain it back. Aware of what a problem emotional eating is in this society, Sorvita Health Products (http://www.sorvita.com) has launched its new 5-htp weight loss supplement aimed at battling this problem.



Says Sorvita Health Products spokesperson Megan Allen, "5-HTP treats your appetite and helps support a positive mood and restful sleep. This product actually improves sleep and contributes to a feeling of well-being." 5-HTP (5-Hydroxytryptophan) is a natural product extracted from the seeds of Griffonia Simplicifolia plant. Allen continues, saying, "It promotes the production of serotonin and melatonin, the neurotransmitters understood to contribute to feelings of well-being and happiness."



For many people, stress can trigger chronic weight gain, says Allen. Along with work, children, financial problems, and depression, these sources can cause overweight individuals to eat as a comfort mechanism. Allen continues, "This problem is made worse since emotional eating often also leads to poor food choices which just compound the problem even more. It's normal for to use foods to a certain extent for comfort; however, when it becomes a problem is when an individual uses it as a major tool to regulate their moods. These people are using emotional eating as a strategy to cope with their problems. By taking steps, such as using the new 5-htp weight supplement, individuals can halt eating disorders in their tracks."



Numerous celebrity physician have featured 5-HTP on their shows, calling it the best natural appetite suppressant." Additionally, Allen notes, "It is especially effective in helping to combat emotional eating. Purchasing a premium quality product is essential to your health. When you order 5-HTP capsules from Sorvita, you can expect the best quality supplements made in the USA under the highest quality laboratory conditions following strict (GMP) Good Manufacturing Practices. Because we are so completely convinced that you will love this supplement, we offer a 100% money back guarantee. If you are not completely satisfied, just request a full refund."



The product is available for immediate purchase on the company's website and on Amazon.com.



About Sorvita Health Products

Sorvita Health Products are dedicated to providing top quality health and weight loss supplements with headquarters in Houston Texas. Their products are manufactured in the U.S.A. in a GMP certified, FDA inspected facilities. The state-of-the-art GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certified plants are staffed by dedicated research scientists and clinical personnel.



Website: http://www.sorvita.com