SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Investor Notice: Deadline in Lawsuit on May 31, 2021

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on May 31, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS).



Investors who purchased shares of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 31, 2021. SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) common shares between July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 22, 2020 and February 25, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



