SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by SOS Limited regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members.



On February 26, 2021, Hindenburg Research and Culper Research published reports regarding SOS Limited, alleging that the Company was a "pump and dump" scheme that used fake addresses and doctored photos of crypto miners to create an illusion of success. The reports pointed out that SOS Limited lists a hotel room as the company's headquarters and that SOS Limited purportedly bought mining rigs from a fake shell company. Moreover, the reports noted that the photographed SOS "miners" weren't the A10 Pros the company claimed to own but were actually Avalon's A1066 miners. Hindenburg went even further and found the original images from SOS's site belonged to a rival RHY.



