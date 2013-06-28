Sosa Doors UK Announces Product Expansion to Include New Clear Glass Windows and Updated Website

Bedfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Sosa Doors UK, is a leading UK supplier of patio door and glass door solutions that are known for their clear glass and unobstructed views. To improve the ease of site navigation, the company has recently updated their website, and they have also recently increased their product line by bringing the same technological expertise that made them famous for their door and divider products to the aluminum window frame market.



Sosa Doors UK is well respected throughout the UK for their innovative glass solutions that have both indoor and outdoor applications. The company is well known for their unique, “curtain of glass” applications that feature 360 degree clear glass views that use a frameless door design while retaining the full functionality of traditional sliding or bi-folding doors. These designs offer unobstructed views while also being easily and quickly retractable.



Traditional aluminum bi-folding doors, French doors and ultra slim frame doors are also available and can open in over 30 configurations. These doors are also available in a wide variety of finishes and glazes that feature over 300 colours and installations are available for internal and external use. Popular products include the company’s double glazed frameless patio doors, single glazed frameless internal doors, ultra slim patio doors, aluminum bifolding doors and now, aluminum windows. Custom measurement, manufacture and installation are available and most installations can be complete anywhere within the UK within 4 weeks.



Due to the company’s high quality products, unique building solutions and customized attention to the needs of their customers, the company frequently receives customer compliments such as this one from Emilie H. in Cornwall, “Our architect firm has worked with e-sosa for several years now. Great communication and more importantly…what a product!”



To find out more about this company products and services, please visit the company’s website at http://e-sosa.com



About Sosa Doors UK

Sosa Doors UK has become a leading supplier in the UK of glass doors, windows and divider solutions by bringing together in one firm designers, fabricators and installers to provide complete turn-key service for both residential and large scale commercial installations. The company was officially formed in 2003 after 25 years of experience in the double glazing industry, and all products are designed and manufactured in house to ensure the highest degree of quality control and performance standards. Due to their excellent products and commitment to customer service, the company has been exceeding their customer’s expectations during several thousands of installations over the years.



