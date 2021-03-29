Sosengheng Unveils Exciting Deals on Its Products

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2021 -- Sosengheng has unveiled brilliant deals on its products including the popular 0.6 gram gold rings, which are available to shoppers at budget friendly rates.



For more than five decades, the store has built a name for itself on the back on superior quality, high percentage gold offerings that meet the expectations of its trusted customers.



As a direct manufacturer with its own goldsmith, Sosengheng can also assure shoppers best quality, which is imperative when buying gold items.



This promise of quality and low costs is also reflected in the beautiful Gold Ring 0.6 Gram that the store has in stock for its customers.



Rings in this collection are of 96.5% high grade gold and are known for their stunning texture. Moreover, these rings are available in beautiful designs that suit shoppers' unique aesthetics.



Sosengheng's warranties and frequent promotional offers add to the attraction of shopping for gold items at the renowned store.



About Sosengheng

This gold shop in Thailand has been in the business for over 50 years and has built its reputation by offering best quality, high percentage gold to its customers.



Media Contact



Mr. Somnuek Tongdee

Phone: 02-6225240

Address: 456 Yaowarat Road, Sumphanthawong district/sub-district, Bangkok 10100

Email: contact@sosengheng.com

URL: https://www.sosengheng.com/