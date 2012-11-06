SOTA Innovations Launches Fun Monkey-Shaped Clothes Hangers for Kids

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2012 -- For many children, cleaning their room can be a nightmarish chore that they will go to extreme lengths to avoid. Encouraging children to develop good habits of hygiene and tidiness can be one of the most difficult challenges parents face during their kids' early development. The team behind Rainbow Monkey Hangers has developed a product that they hope will change all this, and is looking for parents to opt-in to their Kickstarter campaign and help them make the product a reality.



The Rainbow Monkey Hangers team is about to begin a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production and distribution of these practical children's clothes hangers. Their website has been launched to offer people a preview of the product and a chance to support the campaign by signing up to receive notifications about its progress towards widespread availability.



The company has created a colorful video promo for the product, aimed at providing a narrative engagement for children as well as a practical introduction for parents. The video features a parent and child interacting with the hangers, which can be chained together for entertainment or used for their practical purpose. The product comes in seven different colors, including a white version which can be painted by children in any color they like.



A spokesperson for the product explained the means by which they hope to engage parents with the idea, “Rainbow Monkey clothes hangers have been designed with three key factors in mind, fun, functionality and education. The product is brightly colored and unusually designed, with a friendly face that will encourage children to interact with it. It works just as well as a traditional hanger and is robust enough for any item of clothing. Each hanger weighs about 3.5 ounces and is made from child-safe, super-strong ABS plastic. Most importantly, the product encourages children to develop the good habit of tidiness by making hanging up their clothes a fun experience. It’s an ingenious change to a classic design that aims to positively modify behavior, and with help from those who engage with the product, we’re confident it will be a big success.”



About Rainbow Monkey Hangers

