SOUFEEL Jewelry Reaches One Million Customers Worldwide

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- A million customers worldwide have made SOUFEEL Jewelry their choice for unique and stylish designs in custom silver jewelry, and the company is celebrating by offering a free silver bracelet to all new customers on first orders placed before the Christmas holiday.



The free silver bracelet offer is limited to 100 pieces per day. Full details on this exciting free bracelet offer are available on the company's website at http://www.soufeeljewelry.com/christmas-triple-surprise.



“At SOUFEEL Jewelry, we focus on quality and selection in custom silver jewelry,” said Steven Gao, SOUFEEL CEO. “Since our founding in 2009, we have built a loyal clientele who have spread the word about SOUFEEL and its unique lines and outstanding customer service.”



SOUFEEL Jewelry offers more than 39,000 unique jewelry items, with an emphasis on high-quality European Beads and fashion jewelry, custom silver jewelry, charms and bracelets, for sale at www.soufeeljewelry.com. Offering one of the largest selections of quality European Beads, SOUFEEL Jewelry is the ideal place for shoppers to add on to an existing European Beads bracelet.



SOUFEEL Jewelry makes it easy and fun to shop for all your Pandora Style bracelet needs, Gao said. With a deep selection perfect for gift-giving, shoppers will always find a stylish and unique line of beads and charm bracelets, rings, pendants and more



“SOUFEEL Jewelry's design idea is 'You are the life director',” Gao added. “Everyone is the director of their own life and should follow their soul – that's what SOUFEEL originates from.”



Reflecting this jewelry design philosophy, SOUFEEL is unveiling its “Charm Bracelets 2.0” concept, allowing shoppers to use their imaginations to design their own charms, showcasing their own unique tastes and their own individual life stories.



In addition to finding their own one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, shoppers can buy from SOUFEEL Jewelry with confidence, relying on its reputation for customer service and its customer satisfaction policies.



“Part of what sets SOUFEEL Jewelry apart is our unwavering commitment to customer service,” Gao said. “SOUFEEL offers fast shipping, same or next-day options depending on when an order is placed, and promises 365-day returns and refunds, without question, and both-way free shipping worldwide.



“At SOUFEEL Jewelry, we feel that this commitment to our customers' satisfaction goes hand-in-hand with our 'You are the life director' philosophy,” Gao said. “We help our customers tell an individual story through their choices and tastes, we offer an unparalleled selection, and we provide a level of customer service that is second to none.”