Soul Central TV - Music Video Hub of the World Keeps Abreast of the Latest Music Charts

Southam, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/11/2013 -- The one stop entertainment for music lovers, Soul Central TV has tons of latest news from the world of music for all R&B and Hip Hop genres, videos ranging from ‘Do It Yourself’ make up lessons, skin care, celebrity gossip and what not. The website is a great way to keep abreast of the latest music charts in all the genre categories such as:



- Soul

- Hip Hop

- RnB

- Rap

- Latin

- Afro Beats

- Reggae

- Soca

- Old Skool

- Grime



The website is a great advertising and marketing tool for small and big businesses to get attention of the masses who flock to check out the latest videos from their favorite artists. The site is an awesome platform and gives a chance to newbie song artists, composers, and music bands to introduce themselves to the audience via radio spots where their song is promoted. New opportunities for professionals all over the world are welcomed as the bloodline of Soul Central TV is new voices that have the talent and X factor to make it big in the music scene.



Live Radio transmission and video blogs also appear on the website with favorites such as Rosa Acosta, a lively lady who does all sorts of weight training, workout programs, at home exercises, cardio routines, cooking classes for a healthy active lifestyle. Her most viewed programs are the abs and body toning workouts. Also, her reviews for slimming pills, supplements and best buy options within a restricted budget are much appreciated by the people.



Businesses are encouraged to partner with Soul Central TV for mutual benefit and to grow the network. Professional web design via WordPress as well as promotion of events is also a part of Soul Central TV’s services. Local as well as international events are given coverage with great written copies for the blog content of the event on wordpress, while professional photography to highlight the best moments of the evening are also uploaded. News of the latest social happenings in and around the music industry, with after show parties content access and contests is also enjoyed by the masses especially young music fans. Soul Central TV provides hours of informative and enjoyable content to visitors with lots of energizing and upbeat music to keep them company.



