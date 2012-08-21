Soul Desire, the Top UK Soul Tribute Musical Group Will Again Be Performing All over England

Southend, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Nick Harvey, public relations manager for Soul Desire, today announced several upcoming events for the United Kingdom-based tribute band, Soul Desire. They will be performing in several venues in the upcoming months all over England.



Soul Desire is a distinctive tribute band bringing back the sounds of the 1960s, 1970s, soul and disco to bring fans in a unique blend melodies and a fantastic live music experience. The band is made up a seven permanent members—all top class professional musicians, as well as three incredible deps who are always on standby, to ensure an event will always be covered by the highest quality musicians available.



Soul Desire is based in Essex, but has traveled all over the UK to bring clients the most unique and lively music experience available. Soul Desire has a great reputation with local agencies who book bands for weddings, private functions, charity nights, corporate functions and all other types of events, all leaving an individual mark of professionalism, passion and a top tier image.



Soul Desire consists of musicians Lee Collings, Sandra Carroll, Melanie Cripps, Hilary Dennis, Beth Pratt, Jon White and Michael Tsim. The band has the normal line up of vocals, guitar, keyboard, bass and drums but also benefits from a superb horn section. Each musician is an expert in their field giving an audience the best live music experience available.



Soul Desire usually performs a two hour set, with a break after the first hour, however, this arrangement is flexible and it can instead be three smaller sets if desired. The set list for each performance is made up of classic songs from the 1960s and 1970s. Every song has been carefully chosen to ensure every event is hugely successful and give guests the thrill of a lifetime.



For more information on the band and its members please visit the soul desire website.



