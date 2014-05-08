Soul Fire Productions Launches Fast New Online Booking System

Kapaa, HI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- Soul Fire Productions, a performance troupe specializing in Polynesian and other dance forms, announced the availability of a new online booking system. Based in Hawaii, the company is available for performances within that state and elsewhere, and offers an extensive menu of performance options, including the famed Hawaii fire dance. One of the best-known such troupes in the world, it has received a number of awards and international distinctions, and has performed for such celebrity clients as Ben Stiller and Pierce Brosnan, as well as corporate customers including Toyota and Red Bull. Customers who make use of its new online system can arrange for private, world-class performances virtually anywhere.



"For more than a decade, we have brought our dramatic, exotic dances and other performances to enthralled audiences around the world," representative Skylar Mallas stated, "and our new online booking system will make sure even more people get to experience the wonders of our art." At the core of Soul Fire Productions' offerings is the distinctively Hawaiian form of dance known as hulu. This art form was an evolution of earlier dances practiced by Polynesian immigrants to the Hawaiian islands and is today commonly divided into two distinct forms. Soul Fire Productions offers performances incorporating both the classic kahiko form of hulu, as well as the more modern 'auana form with which many are already familiar. While these culturally important and beautiful dances are an important part of Soul Fire Productions' offerings, they represent only a relatively small portion of what the troupe is capable of.



Its other offerings extend to the spell-binding fire dancing which is referred to in the company's name and is one of its most popular services, as well as a broad selection of other dances from Tahiti, Polynesia, and elsewhere in the world. The troupe includes among its members, for example, some of the most accomplished and widely recognized belly dancers in the Western world, as well as Hawaii aerial silk performers who have been singled out a number of times for the depth of their skill and artistry. Customers may book package shows which include established selections of these artistic performances or instead compose their own in an à la carte fashion. The troupe's performances include all of the necessary lighting, sound, and other equipment to ensure dramatic, memorable shows, as well as all relevant support personnel.



"Our dancers, drummers, and other performers are at the peaks of their creative powers," Mallas concluded, "so there has never been a better time, and it has never been easier, to book them for awe-inspiring performances." The company performs for a wide variety of audiences, including corporate clients and private parties. Those making use of its online booking system can expect quick response times to inquiries, as well as the most competitive rates available for performances of this caliber.



About Soul Fire Productions

Offering a variety of spell-binding dance and other performances ranging from traditional Hawaiian hulu to high-flying aerial productions, Soul Fire Productions is one of the premier performance companies in Hawaii and the world. Its performances are available to clients of all sorts almost anywhere and can be arranged through set packages or according to customers' individual desires.