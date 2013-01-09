S.O.U.L. Mama: Ground-Breaking Self-Help Book for Women Released by Vidette Vanderweide.

Laguna Niguel, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- While society has defined a ‘successful life’, many women are too busy and unfulfilled to pursue it. Often expected to put on a happy face and bury their true feelings, women across the world are finding it harder than ever to believe in themselves. However, thanks to a ground-breaking new book by Vidette Vanderweide, their lives are about to change for the better.



‘S.O.U.L. Mama – An Experience of Awakening, Creating a New Paradigm, and Living from the Soul’ has recently been released and is expected to become one of the most in-demand books of the year.



Synopsis:



For women of all ages, whether married, single, a mother or not, S.O.U.L. Mama is about what happens when you wake up to a life that doesn't seem to be your own. It no longer fits. It is the realization that it's not the life you want.



Vidette shares her personal story of finding herself unfulfilled as a corporate employee, a mother of two young children, and a wife. One devastating night changed the trajectory of her life and awakened her to the realization that she no longer wanted the life she had. But what happens when you wake up to that realization, yet you have a life organized around you that you can't walk away from?



Use S.O.U.L. Mama to: * Create an epic reinvention in your life. * Discover daily principles and tools to use to permanently make every day an experience of an epic life. * Create and enjoy healthier relationships, more purpose in your life, more money, and successfully transform your life from ordinary to extraordinary.



As the author explains, many women are in dire need of help, through no fault of their own.



“Women have lost their ability to put themselves first. We have disconnected with our purpose, our desires, and who we are,” says Vanderweide, an internationally-renowned authority in Lifestyle Innovation.



She continues, “This book gives women a personal story of what happens when we continue to do that. Readers are given signs in the book that they may recognize in their own lives to help them understand that there is a different way. It gives them permission to take a step back, recognize what's not working and gain an awareness of when a reinvention is needed in their life.”



Expected to resonate with readers around the world, Vanderweide has a concrete goal for everyone who indulges in her work.



“I want them to be able to wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and yell a big ‘I freaking LOVE my life!’. I want them to recognize their self-worth and see that an epic life is achievable by anyone,” she adds.



Expected to hit huge demand, interested readers are urged to purchase a copy of the book before it’s too late.



‘S.O.U.L. Mama – An Experience of Awakening, Creating a New Paradigm, and Living from the Soul’, published by Balboa Press, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/ZCCWsO



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://videttevanderweide.com/



About Vidette Vanderweide

Vidette Vanderweide is an Author, International Speaker, and TV Host in the area of lifestyle innovation. She is a gifted new thought leader teaching her clients the practical tools and principles to effectively create an "epic reinvention" in their lives. Vidette is launching The Reinvention Channel in Spring 2013; an online television channel devoted to sharing today's iconic women and the destinations around the world connecting women back to mind, body and soul.



She delivers motivational keynotes and workshops teaching the principles to successfully create a lifestyle reinvention leading to one's ideal life. Ranked in the Top 50 "Mom Run Businesses in the U.S." in less than two years, Vidette has the knowledge and power to teach women how to create powerful results quickly in transforming their lives. Vidette's experiential knowledge and practical spiritual and business knowledge create a “perfect storm” of strategies to create great change in women’s lives.