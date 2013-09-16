Soul on Nice: Side-Splitting New Novel by Norm Spitzig Tees Up Vital Awareness for the Often Unappreciated Private Golf Club

Mount Dora, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- While he may be known publically for his prolific success in business and coaching, Norm Spitzig is also responsible for raising the public’s awareness and perception of private golf clubs. While it takes place under the unique and quirky guise of Clive Endive Ogive IV, Spitzig’s previous three books have offered readers around the world a hilarious yet informative showcase of a cultural beacon that is often misunderstood.



Fans will be delighted to hear that Ogive is stepping up to the tee box once again; this time to drive home his whimsical and soon-to-be legendary new novel, ‘Soul on Nice: Esther's Good-Hearted Adventures in New Zealand and the United States’.



Synopsis (Back Cover):



Soul on Nice chronicles the latest and greatest adventures of the Old Bunbury Golf Links & Reading Club's waitress extraordinaire Esther, the highly eccentric but undeniably lovable protagonist of his previous epic works. This time Norm's scintillating tale is truly global in scope, with Esther opening the novel zooming her merry old way to beautiful New Zealand. This titanic clash between good and evil is part playful and evocative travelogue, part staunch conservative manifesto, part clever and poignant mystery, part whimsical exposé of the madcap world of private clubs, and all treasure trove of quirky good cheer. While anyone with a decent sense of humor will surely love Norm's latest story, readers who also understand and appreciate the fascinating world of private golf clubs will be doubly pleased.



While laced with clever quips and humor, the author makes it clear that his work has a very serious undertone.



“Private clubs and golf are inextricably woven into the very fabric of America’s history, traditions and culture – and for that matter, those histories, traditions and cultures of all free societies around the world. However, despite all the good they do, private clubs and golf are often misunderstood, unappreciated, and even denigrated by the public at large. Soul on Nice, like my previous three novels, seeks to rectify this in a humorous manner,” says Spitzig.



Continuing, “Like my previous three books, ‘Soul on Nice’ is set in and around the world of private golf clubs. However, it is much more entertaining than a simple story. Readers will find themselves juggling global travel with humor, conservative manifesto and international intrigue. It’s a must read!”



Spitzig also has a secondary yet equally as bold goal; to engage people with politics and encourage active participation.



“Apathy is dangerous; it’s our moral right and civic duty to get involved. Above all, we need to work together to regain control, monitor and reduce the influence of all levels of Government; doing this will allow us to preserve all that is unique and great about America. Our constitution is being threatened along with our lives. The time to act is now,” he adds.



Due to Spitzig’s globally-acclaimed reputation, his latest novel is expected to see huge demand. As a result, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Soul on Nice: Esther's Good-Hearted Adventures in New Zealand and the United States’, published by Dog Ear Publishing, is available now.



For more information or to purchase, visit: http://www.normspitzig.com.



About the Author: Norm Spitzig

Norm Spitzig, MCM, is internationally recognized as a successful entrepreneur, leading business consultant, and eloquent, visionary, and humorous speaker on a variety of important business and lifestyle topics. His groundbreaking book, ‘Perspectives on Club Management’, now over a quarter-century old, continues to inspire and challenge private club owners, directors, managers, and students around the world. Norm, qua Clive Endive Ogive IV, is also the more recent author of two hilarious and insightful books, ‘Private Clubs in America and around the World’ and ‘Murder and Mayhem at Old Bunbury’, everywhere.



Norm currently serves as a principal and senior partner in Master Club Advisors, publisher of the premier newsletter for leaders in the worldwide private club industry, Club Management Perspectives, and now regarded by more and more leaders in the global private club industry as the “general manager executive search firm of choice.” Norm’s Board of Directors’ Leadership Orientations and Strategic Planning Sessions have been very well received at national, regional and local meetings of many professional associations as well as great individual private clubs on six continents. He has the singular honor of having been twice named the club industry’s Educator of the Year.