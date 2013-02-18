Soul Plan Reconnect with Your True Life Purpose - by Blue Marsden

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/18/2013 -- Soul Plan is a new interpretation of an ancient system of life purpose analysis. Available for the first time to a wider audience, this truly empowering method accesses the vibration in your birth name to determine your entire 'Soul Plan'.



Using an easy-to-follow method you will:



- uncover your greatest strengths (career, creative, financial and spiritual talents) and align with your higher Soul Purpose

- understand the past and reveal your best future potential

- see clearly your greatest challenges and how these can be overcome

- receive an energetic activation and practical tools to heal and align your purpose

- align with your higher Soul Purpose

- enjoy working out your own Soul Plan and the Plans of others (or use a FREE online program to instantly chart them).



About the Author: Blue Marsden

Blue Marsden is a teacher of contemporary counseling, healing and spirituality who has blended a lifelong study of ancient esoteric methods with a degree in Philosophy and an MA in Psychoanalysis. He is founder of Holistic Healing College and responsible for creating a unique training program that certifies counselors (with healing skills) internationally. www.soulplan.co.uk



