Soul Train Alumni . . . Visits BizZne$$ BuzZ!

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2021 -- You have heard me say many times that Vision is a huge part of any individual beginning a small business and just such a man by the name of Don Cornelius, who held many seemingly less than influential jobs had a passion in his heart and he birthed Soul Train on October 2, 1971. Soul Train then ran for 35 years ending on March 27, 2006. The show primarily featured performances by R&B, soul, dance/pop, and hip hop artists, although funk, jazz, disco, and gospel artists also appeared. Don Cornelius is no longer with us as he passed away in 2012 and the attendance at his funeral of the "Icon's" of the music industry tells of that stature that he left behind him. The Soul Train "Alumni" Group while small in number carries the passion and the furtherance of the essence of what Soul Train created which was the Black Rendition of the Dick Clark American Bandstand platform which impacted the lives of million of young Americans every week as well. Don Cornelius was a man ahead of his time as Soul Train elevated the musical talents of hundreds of black and white musicians including the revered Michael Jackson who appeared on Soul Train. You, Baby Boomers out there and dare I say generations who need to learn the making of a masterpiece of music delivery and dance artistry. Join with us on the show to today to honor the memory of an American Icon and the legacy that still lives on today and performs as they did 35 years ago for the enjoyment of audiences that still recall the magnitude of the image of a "Rocking Train going down the track and a resoundingly memorable sound and exclamation that prefaced the show which was "It's The Soulllllllllllllllllllll Trainnnnnnnnn!



Be sure to tune into BizZne$$ BuzZ on Wednesday, June 2ndt at 10:00 am PST



"Putting The BuzZ, Back Into Your BizZness!"



