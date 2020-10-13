"SOULTIVATION" Presented by Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the episode "SOULTIVATION" on the JOY of LIVING show with host Barry "Ambassador of JOY" Shore, and guest Eron Zahavi. Together, they discuss Eron's life changing challenge of surviving a 40-foot freefall in the middle of the desert. This episode can be heard on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/126261/soultivation.



Eron Zahavi is the creator of "the Warrior Code: Intelligent Fearlessness", which is a life-changing course that helps guide you through an exploratory journey to the source of your divine power. This course will help bring fearlessness and passion back into your life. Eron also co-founded a social engagement movement that has reached millions of people all in support of the global refugee crisis.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore, Ambassador of JOY, has as his mission to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book, The JOY of LIVING reveals 11 daily strategies for enabling people to be Healthier and Wealthier. Barry is a successful serial entrepreneur with two exits and three issued patents. In September 2004, Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to "Go MAD" (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY daily no matter the situation, and www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born. He also founded the KEEP SMILING Movement, which has distributed over TWO Million KEEP SMILING Cards for free. His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over two million downloads to date. In the process of recovering from full paralysis, Barry has become an avid swimmer. He now swims two miles a day, six times a week, accumulating more than 7,723 miles over 12 years.



About VoiceAmerica

