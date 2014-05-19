Sound Chiropractic & Health Sciences Centres Announces Special Introductory Offer

Halifax, NS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Sound Chiropractic & Health Sciences Centres announced the availability of a limited-time offer for first-time patients. The special entitles new clients to an introductory session at a steeply discounted rate and may be obtained by booking an appointment online or by telephone. The organization's two clinics provide chiropractic, acupuncture and other services for patients in the area who suffer from a wide variety of ailments and injuries.



"Since opening our second clinic in Bedford not long ago," company representative Ian Fraser said, "we've been looking for ways to provide the benefit of our expert services to even more people in the area. Our new promotion should go a long way toward spreading the word about how our gentle, effective techniques can benefit so many." A body of knowledge with a history spanning more than a century, chiropractic is viewed by many as an effective way to treat and provide relief from a variety of conditions which resist improvement through other means. It is often recommended to those who suffer from back and joint pains, for example, especially with long-term problems that are unlikely to heal on their own.



A course of chiropractic treatment typically begins with an extended initial appointment during which issues are diagnosed and a broad view of a patient's general health is developed. Sound Chiropractic's current special discounts this important first step to only $67, a substantial savings compared to the regular price. After this first session, ensuing treatment plans will vary depending on the patient, but often include a few relatively closely spaced appointments designed to restore chiropractic alignment, followed by monthly maintenance sessions. Most major insurers cover these treatments for patients who can benefit from them, and Sound Chiropractic works closely with a number of them to ensure that this happens.



"We've already become well-known in the area for the gentleness and effectiveness of our chiropractic approach," Fraser continued, "and our acupuncture services are just as valuable and easy to take advantage of." Like chiropractic services, acupuncture is covered by many major insurers and often proves effective for conditions that are otherwise hard to treat. Sound Chiropractic employs registered, licensed practitioners of acupuncture at each of its two locations, a practice which allows it to recommend and provide whichever services are most suitable for a given patient's needs.



Patients suffering from everything from back pain, migraine headaches, or arthritis to carpal tunnel syndrome can often benefit from at least one of the services the clinics offer. The initial consultations which the company's current special offer covers will result in recommendations tailored to particular patients' needs and can be booked online at http://www.chiropractorhalifax.com.



About Sound Chiropractic & Health Sciences Centres

Sound Chiropractic & Health Sciences Centres has a mission of providing caring, gentle chiropractic and acupuncture services of the greatest possible effectiveness. Its second clinic, located in Bedford, was opened in December of 2013 in response to high levels of local demand for its treatments.