SoundCloud Downloader: A Boon to Music Addicts

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Download.com is a popular website that offers trusted and reliable services in supplying quality items and accurate reviews. The singular purpose of the website is to assist members efficiently in selecting the right software as per their individual requirements. Download.com is reputed to be an honest, safe and secure source to obtain information and free downloads.



As the website mentions, “Our editors and staff use downloadable content in our daily lives, and we understand the need for a Web site that accurately and independently presents detailed information, editorial opinions, industry expertise, and media content. We are constantly working to earn your trust.”



Download.com is one of the largest resources to acquire free software and applications. Whether its game related, mobile application related, or simply new software to simplify life this website claims to have it all. With over 150,000 free downloads the website aims to make its quality software available to practically anyone with access to an internet connection. The fact that each of the products available on the website undergo an intense testing period guarantees the superiority of every product.



The newest addition to the free software offered on Download.com is the Free SoundCloud Downloader . The product review states that this particular application is a must have for people who believe they are music addicts. As the name suggests, the Free SoundCloud Downloader assists members to download music from SoundCloud easily and quickly. The user interface is claimed to be one of the simplest and most user friendly.



The procedure for using the SoundCloud Downloader is uncomplicated and requires the user to simply select and copy the SoundCloud URL. There is no need to paste the link as will automatically be done in the application. There is a checkbox next to each file that allows members to select the specific files that they wish to download. There is also a status bar that helps track downloads by showing how far a download is in progress. A very useful addition, the “Add Bulk Urls” button allows users to download a large number of URLs at one time. The software both downloads and processes this large number efficiently and quickly.



Some of the key features of the Free SoundCloud Downloader include the ability to download SoundCloud songs and Smart paste and process URLs to verify valid SoundCloud links. The SoundCloud Downloader is compatible with all versions of Microsoft Windows.



For more information about the Free SoundCloud Downloader visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Soundcloud-Downloader/3000-2071_4-75992356.html



About Download.com

Download.com is a reliable source to download software, game related downloads, and mobile applications. The website offers over 150,000 free downloads. Download.com also features accurate and credible reviews to assist its members in selecting the best software for their personal requirements.



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