Soundproof Curtains Market to Cross USD 2.5 Bn by 2024, Key Players Are Acoustical Surfaces, Inc., Acoustic Curtains, Quiet Curtains, Residential Acoustics, Rite-Hite, ZAK Acoustics

Selbyville, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- The hefty increase in noise pollution levels pertaining to the rising number of infrastructural development projects is driving soundproof curtains market share. The demand for these curtains has increased across a number of verticals, including travel & tourism, hospitality, and the like. Even religious establishments such as temples, mosques, and churches have depicted an inclination toward using soundproof curtains of late. The construction sector, as on today, is a well-established domain across most developing countries. Consistent rise in the number of investments in infrastructural development projects such as roadways, hotels, etc., has given rise to a substantial increase in noise pollution. This has prompted regulatory authorities to come up with a set of new environmental policies to limit noise pollution, which would impel soundproof curtains market share.



The tourism sector, since the last few years, has become a rather lucrative vertical in itself – attributed to increasing consumer love for travel and the proliferation of social media that instigates the masses to travel and document their journeys in pictures. This has in turn increased the number of hotel constructions worldwide – especially at popular tourist places. Increasing investments in existing as well as new hotels are likely to stimulate the demand for soundproof curtains.



The robust expansion in the industrial sector and the rising health awareness among consumers pertaining to the impact of sound on human health will augment soundproof curtains industry trends.



In terms of the application spectrum, soundproof curtains market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industry will observe appreciable growth from the commercial sector, especially in regions that have a well-established automotive market. This is on account of the noise pollution level upsurge in areas with automobile manufacturing factories that would require mandatory installation of soundproof curtains.



The residential segment will depict growth owing to the increased consumer spending in specific regions along with the rising incomes per capita, which are lately dipping due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



In the industrial sector, soundproof curtains are installed in order to increase employee productivity.



With respect to the material spectrum, mineral wool is said to be one of the best, as it finds extensive usage across commercial and industrial applications, subject to its water and fire resistance properties. It also has higher R-value in comparison with fiber glass, and provides enhanced sound blocking, which will further stimulate mineral wool soundproof curtains market share.



Another material gaining traction for soundproof curtain production is plastic foam. This material offers very effective sound absorption and has minimum thickness to control noise, vibration, and echoes. It also helps effectively control reverberation sound. Plastic foams are manufactured in pyramid and wedge shapes – applicability varies as per shape. Estimates claim plastic foam soundproof curtains market size to depict a 4.5% CAGR through 2024.



With regards to the regional bifurcation, Europe and Asia Pacific stand tall in soundproof curtains market. APAC soundproof curtains industry in fact is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 5.5% through 2024. This growth is driven by the increasing government as well as private investments in infrastructural development such as roadways, bridges, highways, educational institutes, industries, hotels, and hospitals, especially in countries such as India, China, and Thailand.



Europe is another lucrative revenue pocket for soundproof curtains market. The region apparently accounted for 45% of soundproof curtains industry share in 2017, driven by the well-established tourism sector across countries such as UK, Spain, Germany, and France. The transportation industry in the region is also consistently expanding leading to increased noise pollution, which will further stimulate the demand for soundproof curtains.



However, Europe remains one of the worst-hit COVID-19 regions, which may impact the growth map of soundproof curtains market in the next few years.



Some of the major players partaking in soundproof curtains market share include Acoustic Curtains, Flexshield, Acoustical Surfaces, Rite-Hite, Kinetic Noise Control, Amcraft Manufacturing, Residential Acoustics, Sound Control Services, and more.



