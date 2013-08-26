Soundproofing R Us Is UK's Leading Provider of Soundproofing Solutions

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- Soundproofing R Us is a prominent, long established company providing soundproofing services to thousands of clients since 2006. The company has achieved one of the highest ratings for customer service, dependability and innovative solutions based on recommendations given by verified purchases by independent rating company Checkatrade. The firm has knowledgeable and creative acoustic experts that can provide complete ceiling, floor and wall soundproofing services. The company is rapidly growing and has recently updated its website and also expanded its line of services to provide complete full design build services for both new constructions as well as expansions of existing rooms and buildings and also conversions.



Soundproofing R Us can provide complete soundproofing solutions to solve a wide variety of acoustic issues. Whether it’s reducing airborne or impact noise or designing and installing the perfect soundproofed enclosure for special uses such as a recording studio or music room, the specialists at the company provide the most effective soundproofing solutions for both residential and commercial installs at the most reasonable prices.



The firm completes all of the work in-house, provides a 2 year guarantee on their workmanship, and designers and installers at the company are fully and completely insured, so that owners can rest assured that the work will be completed on time, to a high degree of quality. The firm also guarantees their prices; so that customers can rest easy that they are getting the best deal on prices along with the best quality of workmanship. The company will also beat any valid quote that is based on like for like comparisons. The company also services most of the UK, including the areas of North, South, West, East and Central London, Brighton, Bristol, Hove, Colchester, Guildford and Luton so that firm’s experts can provide a complete, high quality, soundproofing solution regardless of where the property is located in the UK.



To find out more about this firm can help anyone to soundproof their walls, floors, ceilings, complete rooms, studios, homes or other buildings, please visit the company’s website at http://www.soundproofingrus.com



About Soundproofing R Us

Soundproofing R Us was founded in 2006 and has since rapidly expanded to provide complete soundproofing and noise solutions to thousands of clients in the UK. The firm has consistently received the highest recommendations by verified purchasers through Checkatrade, and has become a prominent UK provider of acoustic solutions and soundproofing services.



Contact Information:

Soundproofing R Us

Carshalton , SM5 2LY

Telephone: Sales Office 0208 773 2499, Mobile 07951 944 419

Email: soundproofingrus@yahoo.co.uk