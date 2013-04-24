Sounds of Nature: The Most Effective Remedy to Get Relieved from Stress in This Busy World

Paris, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Ghat Versacom the makers of various health and fitness apps and products launched its latest version of Deep sleep and Deep sleep lite apps. Deep sleep is considered one of the best sleep apps as it is a simple cure for insomnia through music and sound therapy. Deep sleep provides an high-quality specialized sound environment, with music, binaural beats, relaxation sounds, voice. All done with just one touch of a button. Deep Sleep App is designed to be intuitive and easy to use by all. The App has a set of inbuilt track sessions that are automatically composed for you or you could choose to manually select from a list of 100 sounds of nature and other ambient sounds of your choices in a few minutes on the full version. Deep Sleep is also touted as a stress relieving music App lets you to relax deeply and eases on your stress and lets you get an uninterrupted sleep.



One of the Users of the App Richard Dorsey said "Deep sleep app helps me go to sleep much effective than the previous techniques I've used." . Some of the features that this App boasts are that the duration of your session can be configured from 5 to 60 minutes in Deep Sleep and 15 minutes on the lite version. An Auto mode of preset tracks, or lets you create your own relaxation mix according to your desire of the moment, it has a Mixer and volume control with the ability to choose the language of the guided relaxation (French or English), an alarm and timer system, lets you Save name and replay your favorite, the ability to share your favorite on social networks, enjoy a sound environment specially designed for sleep, and the audio database used by One Touch to elaborate relaxation mix contains several hours of carefully selected sounds, a wide range of music’s specially composed and mixed to create a relaxing and sleeping environment; using sub bass, pulsed bass, spiral sounds and hypnotic cadences , free nature sounds (stream, waves, rain, water, etc.) A consequent set of induction and suggestion sentences constituting a relaxing vocal guide. English and French voices are available. Binaural beats to entrain delta cerebral waves, characteristic of sleeping state. Deep Sleep is available in two versions Deep Sleep and Deep Sleep lite on both Ipad and Iphone on the App store. Notably the Pro version of the app was downloaded quickly by 5600 people and Lite version 4750 times in a short span of time.



About Ghat Versacom

Ghat Versacom have produced over 100 CD, DVD and movies about health and fitness, distributed by companies such as Wagram music, EMI music France, Warner music France, Origins, Terra Humana, Orange FT.



In 2009 they created iphone and mobile applications. Talking to customers regularly and listening to their suggestions they deliver only what is ultimately good for the final users.



Media Contact :

Person name : Sebastien Chauvin

Email Address : seb@versacom.fr

Location :Bordeaux, South West France .

Website : http://iphone.napsounds.com/deepsleep/