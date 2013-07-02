SoundSnack - an Ideal Place to Find Voice over for Commercial Jobs

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Here at Soundsnack, we have the experience, know how, and expertise to craft any kind of voice over that you will need, for nearly any commercial job. We have experience creating professional voice overs for radio and TV commercials, corporate narrations, trailers, IVR, and much more. Based in Dubai we provide our voice over services online to any customer across the Arabian Gulf, and beyond.



In commercials or presentations that are meant to communicate to potential customers, it is important to have the important details highlighted by a voice that speaks in the exact tone of voice that will catch and hold the attention of any listeners, never sound cold, and speak in a clear voice that all listeners will understand. This is why we only hire the finest voice actors and employ concise testing methods to only select the most talented and capable voice actors to provide our customers with the best services. We have selected the voice actors that will deliver only the best services to ensure all of our client's satisfaction.



Our experience ranges a very large and well known clientele. We have done jobs from some of the world's largest car companies, clothing companies, television networks, cell phone providers, and more. However, we understand that every customer has different needs. Therefore, we allow all our clients to tailor their voice over service to their needs. We can accommodate whether a certain kind of accent for a certain region is needed, customers can state exactly what kind of tone of voice is needed, and what gender the speaker should be.



So given our experience, the tools we have at our disposal, and our skill, any customer will find that full satisfaction and a great voice over service can be found in us. For just about any voice over application, you can count on us to deliver quality.



Contact Information :

SoundSnack, P.O Box 8554, Dubai, UAE

- SoundSnack

- +971-4-3958755

- www.soundsnack.com

- Mohammed Darwish, Producer

- info at soundsnack.com