SoundSnack - Professional Voice Overs Online Delivers the Perfect Voice

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- SoundSnack, an online provider of professional voice overs have established themselves as a leader within the industry. They currently offer professional and relevant voice over services to businesses across the globe, including media organizations and advertising agencies across the Gulf (GCC) and beyond. Since their business launch, they have worked with both corporate clients and smaller businesses to help get their messages across through the power of voice. They currently feature and have the resources to deliver over 4,000 different voices in over 70 different languages. While SoundSnack is dominant within the Gulf area, serving the countries Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, they are a globally recognized business and have worked alongside companies from across the globe.



They are able to provide professional voice overs for a wide variety of uses, such as radio commercials, TV promotions & continuity, narrations, imaging, applications, IVR and a whole variety of different applications. They use a professional state-of-the-art Dubai recording studio to record the voiceovers, which helps to ensure that the quality of the voice over is of the highest possible quality. Through providing voice overs, they help businesses, both small and large to reach out to an audience in an engaging manner.



Whatever the speech requirements, SoundSnack will be able to deliver the perfect voice for the job. Whether a business needs a humble voice, or an aggressive sounding voice, with an award-winning service and over 4,000 different voices to choose from, it’s no wonder that SoundSnack has established itself as the leading Gulf professional voice over service. To learn more about their business, head to their website http://www.soundsnack.com/



