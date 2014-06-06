New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Soup in Italy"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The recession does not seem to play a major role in consumers' habits when it comes to soup. In fact, consumers seemed to maintain their purchasing habits despite market fluctuations. Thanks to this, sales remained fairly stable, with natural soup and minestrone recording growth, which balanced the more negative performance of more elaborate recipes. Besides, novelty represents a key driver for customer growth and retention.
Competitive Landscape
Findus is expected to be the leading brand in soup in 2013 with a 33% value share, followed by Knorr from Unilever with 20% and Buitoni from Nestle with 13%. Findus is a historical brand in Italy when referring to frozen food, and enjoys strong brand recognition amongst consumers.
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Industry Prospects
Going forward, soup is expected to see a slowdown in its decline and remain stable overall; however, different patterns are expected in different categories. New and natural products will be the key to driving sales and customer retention.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Soup industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Soup industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Soup in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Soup in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- Will retail sales suffer as economic prospects improve and consumers move back to eating out rather than eating at home?
- Are consumers moving from traditionally canned and dehydrated variants to more innovative chilled, frozen and UHT formats?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Soup, Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, UHT Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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