"Soup in Serbia" Published

New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Soup in Serbia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Soup continued to achieve growth in both retail volume and current retail value terms in 2012, albeit it slower than in 2011. Also, despite moderate retail volume growth of 2%, soup experienced solid current retail value growth of 8% mostly due to the very unstable macroeconomic conditions, for example high inflation and the unstable exchange rate, in Serbia in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Soup in Serbia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Soup, Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, UHT Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
