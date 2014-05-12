Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Soup in the Philippines", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Towards 2013 increased interest in gourmet cooking resulted in a stronger performance for soup in the Philippines. Part of the driver for this improved popularity was the continued strengthening of the Filipino economy, resulting in greater purchasing power for many mid- to upper-income households in the country. As a result, the pull of gourmet cooking shows made the preparation of home-cooked meals increasingly popular and practical.
Euromonitor International's Soup in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Soup, Chilled Soup, Dehydrated Soup, Frozen Soup, Instant Soup, UHT Soup.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soup market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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