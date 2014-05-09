Soup Market in US 2014 : Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2014 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Although more than eight in 10 respondents agree that soup is a healthy meal option, many also agree that prepackaged soup contains too much sodium and too many artificial ingredients and preservatives. Brands should work to equate wholesome ingredients with nutrition and flavor, and deemphasize low sodium content because it may deter some who perceive low sodium to mean low flavor. Spotlighting other spices with bold flavor and potential health benefits, such as curry or rosemary, may also help take the focus off of low salt content.



Visit Complete Report Here: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/soup-us-april-2014



TABLE OF CONTENT



Scope and Themes



Executive Summary



Issues and Insights



Can brands extend wholesome image to a healthy image?

Issues

Insight: Marketing nutrition with a focus on flavor

Can brands convert buyers from homemade to store-bought soups?

Issues

Insight: Wholesome ingredients, artisanal and partially prepared soups

Can soup be better positioned as a snack food?

Issues

Insight: Convenient packaging will help drive soup as snack



Trend Application



Trend: The Real Thing

Trend: Transumers

Trend: Non-standard Society



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Sales continue to grow slowly post-recession

Providing more nutritious, flavorful, and convenient products should drive future sales

Sales and forecast of soup

Figure 7: Total US sales and forecast of soup, at current prices, 2008-18

Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of soup, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18

Fan chart forecast

Figure 9: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of soup, at current prices, 2008-18



Market Drivers



Key points

Slow economic recovery prompts consumers to look for affordable meals

Figure 10: US unemployment rate, by month, 2002-14

Figure 11: Attitudes toward store-bought soup, February 2014

Lowest household income means least likelihood to buy

Figure 12: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by household income, February 2014

Flavor, health, and convenience innovations will help drive future sales

Figure 13: Attitudes toward store-bought soup, February 2014

Presence of children a strong indicator for purchases

Figure 14: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by presence of children in household, February 2014

Parents are looking for healthy, convenient, inexpensive meal options for kids

Figure 15: Attitudes toward store-bought soup (any agree), by presence of children in household, February 2014

Number of households with kids declining

Figure 16: US households, by presence of own children, 2003-13

Hispanics, Asians most likely to buy a range of prepackaged soups

Figure 17: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by race/Hispanic origin, February 2014

Figure 18: US population by race and Hispanic origin, 2009, 2014, and 2019



Download Full Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/196888



Competitive Context



Key points

Chain restaurants set to grow sales in the near term

Home-cooked meals represent threat, opportunity

Snacking trend also represents competition and opportunity

Figure 19: Occasions for eating soup, February 2014



Segment Performance



Key points

RTS wet soup leads market, grows 5.1%

Sales of soup, by segment

Figure 20: Total US sales of soup, segmented by type, 2011 and 2013



Segment Performance – RTS Wet Soup



Key points

Solid sales growth ahead for RTS wet soups

Sales and forecast of RTS wet soup

Figure 21: Total US sales and forecast of RTS wet soup, at current prices, 2008-18



Segment Performance – Condensed Wet Soup



Key points

Condensed wet soup is the only segment with forecasted declines

Sales and forecast of condensed wet soup

Figure 22: Total US sales and forecast of condensed wet soup, at current prices, 2008-18



Segment Performance – Dry Soup



Key points

Zero growth in 2013 but sales to grow slightly into 2018

Sales and forecast of dry soup

Figure 23: Total US sales and forecast of dry soup, at current prices, 2008-18



Segment Performance – Wet Broth/Stock



Key points

Steady growth expected into 2018

Sales and forecast of wet broth/stock

Figure 24: Total US sales and forecast of wet broth/stock, at current prices, 2008-18



Segment Performance – Refrigerated and Frozen Wet Soup



Key points

Solid and steady growth forecast into 2018

Sales and forecast of refrigerated and frozen wet soup

Figure 25: Total US sales and forecast of refrigerated and frozen wet soup, at current prices, 2008-18



Retail Channels



Key points

Supermarkets comprise 58% of soup sales

Sales of soup, by channel

Figure 26: Total US retail sales of soup, by channel, 2011 and 2013

Figure 27: Total US supermarket sales of soup, 2008-13

Figure 28: Total US other channel sales of soup, 2008-13



Leading Companies



Key points

Campbell Soup Co. retains major share, grows 2.9%

GM gains 3.3%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. declines

Unilever grows 1.8% based on dry soup offerings

Nissin Foods USA Co. Inc. drops 0.4%, comprises 3.1% share

Private label helps push new flavors

Manufacturer MULO sales of soup

Figure 29: Manufacturer MULO sales of soup, 2012 and 2013



Brand Share – RTS Wet Soup



Key points

Campbell’s brands are hot and cold; Homestyle makes big debut

Progresso grows its flagship brand and its Light series

Manufacturer MULO sales of RTS wet soup

Figure 30: Manufacturer MULO sales of RTS wet soup, 2012 and 2013

Progresso beats GM for brand loyalty

Figure 31: Key purchase measures for the top RTS wet soup brands, by household penetration, 52 weeks ending Dec. 29, 2013 (current) and Dec. 30, 2012 (year ago)



Brand Share – Condensed Wet Soup



Key points

Campbell tops the condensed wet segment as well

Private label comprises 17% share but drops 7.4%

Manufacturer MULO sales of condensed wet soup

Figure 32: Manufacturer MULO sales of condensed wet soup, 2012 and 2013

Campbell faces little competition for brand loyalty

Figure 33: Key purchase measures for the top condensed wet soup brands, by household penetration, 52 weeks ending Dec. 29, 2013 (current) and Dec. 30, 2012 (year ago)



Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/196888



Brand Share – Dry Soup



Key points

Maruchan tops segment but declines slightly

Unilever markets soup and home cooking ingredient uses

Other brands, private label account for less than 5% share

Manufacturer MULO sales of dry soup

Figure 34: Manufacturer MULO sales of dry soup, 2012 and 2013

Households most loyal to Knorr, Maruchan

Figure 35: Key purchase measures for the top dry soup brands, by household penetration, 52 weeks ending Dec. 29, 2013 (current) and Dec. 30, 2012 (year ago)



Brand Share – Wet Broth/Stock



Key points

Campbell leads wet broth/stock with Swanson brand

Private label makes up 22% share, grows 7.4%

Manufacturer MULO sales of wet broth/stock

Figure 36: Manufacturer MULO sales of wet broth/stock, 2012 and 2013

Private label matches Campbell for brand loyalty

Figure 37: Key purchase measures for the top wet broth/stock brands, by household penetration, 52 weeks ending Dec. 29, 2013 (current) and Dec. 30, 2012 (year ago)



Brand Share – Refrigerated Soup



Key points

Panera Bread Company grows substantially, leads among name brands

Private label dominates

Manufacturer MULO sales of refrigerated soup

Figure 38: Manufacturer MULO sales of refrigerated soup, 2012 and 2013



Brand Share – Frozen Soup



Key points

Bertolli frozen soups experience hot and cold sales

Manufacturer MULO sales of frozen soup

Figure 39: Manufacturer MULO sales of frozen soup, 2012 and 2013



Innovations and Innovators



Top claims: microwaveable, ease of use, no additives/preservatives

Figure 40: Top 10 product claims, soup, by percent of total claims, 2009-13

No additives/preservatives

Ethnic-inspired flavors

Low sodium



Marketing Strategies



Overview of the brand landscape

Theme: Healthy positioning

Brand example: Progresso

TV spot: Progresso Light

Figure 41: Progresso Light television ad, 2013

Brand example: Campbell’s Soup

TV spot: Campbell’s Healthy Request

Figure 42: Campbell’s Healthy Request television ad, 2013

Theme: Kids and families

Brand example: Campbell’s Soup

TV spots: Campbell’s Soup

Figure 43: Campbell’s Soup television ad, 2013

Figure 44: Campbell’s Soup television ad, 2013

Brand example: Swanson

TV spot: Swanson

Figure 45: Swanson TV ad, 2014



Household Soup Purchases



Key points

Most report buying canned/boxed/carton condensed soup

Figure 46: Household soup purchases, February 2014

25-34 most apt to buy soup of all kinds for the household

Figure 47: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by age, February 2014

Married/cohabitating respondents most likely to buy a range of soups

Figure 48: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by marital/relationship status, February 2014



Occasions for Eating Store-bought Soup



Contact US:

Office: United States

State Tower

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States



Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz