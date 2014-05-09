Soup Market in US 2014 : Worldwide Industry Share, Investment Trends, Growth, Size, Strategy and Forecast Research Report 2014 Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

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Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Although more than eight in 10 respondents agree that soup is a healthy meal option, many also agree that prepackaged soup contains too much sodium and too many artificial ingredients and preservatives. Brands should work to equate wholesome ingredients with nutrition and flavor, and deemphasize low sodium content because it may deter some who perceive low sodium to mean low flavor. Spotlighting other spices with bold flavor and potential health benefits, such as curry or rosemary, may also help take the focus off of low salt content.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Scope and Themes
Executive Summary
Issues and Insights
Can brands extend wholesome image to a healthy image?
Issues
Insight: Marketing nutrition with a focus on flavor
Can brands convert buyers from homemade to store-bought soups?
Issues
Insight: Wholesome ingredients, artisanal and partially prepared soups
Can soup be better positioned as a snack food?
Issues
Insight: Convenient packaging will help drive soup as snack
Trend Application
Trend: The Real Thing
Trend: Transumers
Trend: Non-standard Society
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Sales continue to grow slowly post-recession
Providing more nutritious, flavorful, and convenient products should drive future sales
Sales and forecast of soup
Figure 7: Total US sales and forecast of soup, at current prices, 2008-18
Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of soup, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2008-18
Fan chart forecast
Figure 9: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of soup, at current prices, 2008-18
Market Drivers
Key points
Slow economic recovery prompts consumers to look for affordable meals
Figure 10: US unemployment rate, by month, 2002-14
Figure 11: Attitudes toward store-bought soup, February 2014
Lowest household income means least likelihood to buy
Figure 12: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by household income, February 2014
Flavor, health, and convenience innovations will help drive future sales
Figure 13: Attitudes toward store-bought soup, February 2014
Presence of children a strong indicator for purchases
Figure 14: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by presence of children in household, February 2014
Parents are looking for healthy, convenient, inexpensive meal options for kids
Figure 15: Attitudes toward store-bought soup (any agree), by presence of children in household, February 2014
Number of households with kids declining
Figure 16: US households, by presence of own children, 2003-13
Hispanics, Asians most likely to buy a range of prepackaged soups
Figure 17: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by race/Hispanic origin, February 2014
Figure 18: US population by race and Hispanic origin, 2009, 2014, and 2019
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Competitive Context
Key points
Chain restaurants set to grow sales in the near term
Home-cooked meals represent threat, opportunity
Snacking trend also represents competition and opportunity
Figure 19: Occasions for eating soup, February 2014
Segment Performance
Key points
RTS wet soup leads market, grows 5.1%
Sales of soup, by segment
Figure 20: Total US sales of soup, segmented by type, 2011 and 2013
Segment Performance – RTS Wet Soup
Key points
Solid sales growth ahead for RTS wet soups
Sales and forecast of RTS wet soup
Figure 21: Total US sales and forecast of RTS wet soup, at current prices, 2008-18
Segment Performance – Condensed Wet Soup
Key points
Condensed wet soup is the only segment with forecasted declines
Sales and forecast of condensed wet soup
Figure 22: Total US sales and forecast of condensed wet soup, at current prices, 2008-18
Segment Performance – Dry Soup
Key points
Zero growth in 2013 but sales to grow slightly into 2018
Sales and forecast of dry soup
Figure 23: Total US sales and forecast of dry soup, at current prices, 2008-18
Segment Performance – Wet Broth/Stock
Key points
Steady growth expected into 2018
Sales and forecast of wet broth/stock
Figure 24: Total US sales and forecast of wet broth/stock, at current prices, 2008-18
Segment Performance – Refrigerated and Frozen Wet Soup
Key points
Solid and steady growth forecast into 2018
Sales and forecast of refrigerated and frozen wet soup
Figure 25: Total US sales and forecast of refrigerated and frozen wet soup, at current prices, 2008-18
Retail Channels
Key points
Supermarkets comprise 58% of soup sales
Sales of soup, by channel
Figure 26: Total US retail sales of soup, by channel, 2011 and 2013
Figure 27: Total US supermarket sales of soup, 2008-13
Figure 28: Total US other channel sales of soup, 2008-13
Leading Companies
Key points
Campbell Soup Co. retains major share, grows 2.9%
GM gains 3.3%
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd. declines
Unilever grows 1.8% based on dry soup offerings
Nissin Foods USA Co. Inc. drops 0.4%, comprises 3.1% share
Private label helps push new flavors
Manufacturer MULO sales of soup
Figure 29: Manufacturer MULO sales of soup, 2012 and 2013
Brand Share – RTS Wet Soup
Key points
Campbell’s brands are hot and cold; Homestyle makes big debut
Progresso grows its flagship brand and its Light series
Manufacturer MULO sales of RTS wet soup
Figure 30: Manufacturer MULO sales of RTS wet soup, 2012 and 2013
Progresso beats GM for brand loyalty
Figure 31: Key purchase measures for the top RTS wet soup brands, by household penetration, 52 weeks ending Dec. 29, 2013 (current) and Dec. 30, 2012 (year ago)
Brand Share – Condensed Wet Soup
Key points
Campbell tops the condensed wet segment as well
Private label comprises 17% share but drops 7.4%
Manufacturer MULO sales of condensed wet soup
Figure 32: Manufacturer MULO sales of condensed wet soup, 2012 and 2013
Campbell faces little competition for brand loyalty
Figure 33: Key purchase measures for the top condensed wet soup brands, by household penetration, 52 weeks ending Dec. 29, 2013 (current) and Dec. 30, 2012 (year ago)
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Brand Share – Dry Soup
Key points
Maruchan tops segment but declines slightly
Unilever markets soup and home cooking ingredient uses
Other brands, private label account for less than 5% share
Manufacturer MULO sales of dry soup
Figure 34: Manufacturer MULO sales of dry soup, 2012 and 2013
Households most loyal to Knorr, Maruchan
Figure 35: Key purchase measures for the top dry soup brands, by household penetration, 52 weeks ending Dec. 29, 2013 (current) and Dec. 30, 2012 (year ago)
Brand Share – Wet Broth/Stock
Key points
Campbell leads wet broth/stock with Swanson brand
Private label makes up 22% share, grows 7.4%
Manufacturer MULO sales of wet broth/stock
Figure 36: Manufacturer MULO sales of wet broth/stock, 2012 and 2013
Private label matches Campbell for brand loyalty
Figure 37: Key purchase measures for the top wet broth/stock brands, by household penetration, 52 weeks ending Dec. 29, 2013 (current) and Dec. 30, 2012 (year ago)
Brand Share – Refrigerated Soup
Key points
Panera Bread Company grows substantially, leads among name brands
Private label dominates
Manufacturer MULO sales of refrigerated soup
Figure 38: Manufacturer MULO sales of refrigerated soup, 2012 and 2013
Brand Share – Frozen Soup
Key points
Bertolli frozen soups experience hot and cold sales
Manufacturer MULO sales of frozen soup
Figure 39: Manufacturer MULO sales of frozen soup, 2012 and 2013
Innovations and Innovators
Top claims: microwaveable, ease of use, no additives/preservatives
Figure 40: Top 10 product claims, soup, by percent of total claims, 2009-13
No additives/preservatives
Ethnic-inspired flavors
Low sodium
Marketing Strategies
Overview of the brand landscape
Theme: Healthy positioning
Brand example: Progresso
TV spot: Progresso Light
Figure 41: Progresso Light television ad, 2013
Brand example: Campbell’s Soup
TV spot: Campbell’s Healthy Request
Figure 42: Campbell’s Healthy Request television ad, 2013
Theme: Kids and families
Brand example: Campbell’s Soup
TV spots: Campbell’s Soup
Figure 43: Campbell’s Soup television ad, 2013
Figure 44: Campbell’s Soup television ad, 2013
Brand example: Swanson
TV spot: Swanson
Figure 45: Swanson TV ad, 2014
Household Soup Purchases
Key points
Most report buying canned/boxed/carton condensed soup
Figure 46: Household soup purchases, February 2014
25-34 most apt to buy soup of all kinds for the household
Figure 47: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by age, February 2014
Married/cohabitating respondents most likely to buy a range of soups
Figure 48: Household soup purchases (any household purchase), by marital/relationship status, February 2014
Occasions for Eating Store-bought Soup
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