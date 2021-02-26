Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Source Code Analysis Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Source Code Analysis Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Source Code Analysis Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Microsoft (United States), Jetbrains (Czechia), Coverity (United States), Check marx (Israel), Sonar Source (Switzerland), Acellere GmbH (Germany), Micro Focus (United Kingdom), Black Duck (United States), Checkmarx (Israel) and WhiteSource (United States).



Definition:

Source code analysis tools are also called as Static Application Security Testing (SAST) Tools which are designed to analyze source code to help find security flaws. Source code analysis is the most thorough methods available for auditing software. The scanner is used to find potential trouble spots in source code, and then these spots are manually audited for security concerns. There are number of free source code scanners available, such as Flawfinder, RATS, and ITS 4. These scanners assess the risk values and look for calls to dangerous C functions.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Security Concerns is fueling the Market Growth

- Features Such as Multi-Language Support and Ease of Use



Market Trend

- Technological Developments in Source Code Analysis Software



Restraints

- Availability of Free Software May Hamper the Market



Opportunities

- Increasing Awareness is Boosting the Market

- Adoption of Source Code Analysis Software in Enterprises



Challenges

- Time Consuming Method

- Lack of Skilled Professionals



The Global Source Code Analysis Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Organization size (SMEs, Large enterprises), Pricing (Monthly, Annually, One time license), Deployment (Cloud, On premise), Features (File management, Multi-language support, Customization, Ease of use, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Source Code Analysis Software Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Source Code Analysis Software market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Source Code Analysis Software Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Source Code Analysis Software

Chapter 4: Presenting the Source Code Analysis Software Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Source Code Analysis Software market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



