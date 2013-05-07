Source Military Parts Easily with the Help of Aero Base

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- Aviation industry requires vendors for scheduled delivery of its equipments. Locating a source for these military parts is a tough task. Aero Base deals with supply of different military parts, aircraft parts, maritime parts, and ground support equipments. They also transport Aftermarket, Government Excess Surplus, OEM, plus PMA parts. Aero Base Groups new website caters to firms and concerned people who want to locate military parts.



Aero Base is a major supplier of aircraft hardware and aerospace hardware products. The workforces at Aero Base have over 40 years of experience in the defense and aerospace industry. They handle modernization and sustainment projects both domestically and internationally. They offer services like sourcing and obtaining of customer's requirements about parts. They maintain a database of part number which comprises of Manufacture Cross Reference Numbers, NSN National Stock Number, and Technical Characteristics. The national stock number search helps the customer search for NSN parts.



They offer support to government agencies across the globe, prime contractors, contract manufacturers, maintenance and repair operations, brokers, and distributors. The aircraft to which they cater are C-130 Hercules, P-3 Orion, KC-135 Stratotanker, F-4 Phantom, F-16 Fighting Falcon, T-38 Talon, T-50 Golden Eagle, CH-47, etc. The company also manages consignment inventories for many companies. They buy inventory from companies abroad who are trying to reduce stock.



The website also has NSN stock number catalog and lists that provides description of the federal supply class, which will further provide description for NSN. All the customer has to do is to enter the search term or FSC and search. This national stock number lookup option will help the customer locate the details he is looking for. It is a complete repository of information on the aviation industry.



About Aero Base Group

