Sourcefire, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIRE) Investor Alert: Investigation of Takeover by Cisco

Investors who purchased shares of Sourcefire, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIRE) prior to July 23, 2013 , and currently hold any of those NASDAQ:FIRE shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Sourcefire, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NASDAQ:FIRE investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On July 23, 2013 - Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) and Sourcefire, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIRE) announced an agreement for Cisco to acquire Sourcefire. Under the terms of the agreement, Cisco will pay $76 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Sourcefire and assume outstanding equity awards for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.7 billion, including retention-based incentives.



However, the investigation by a law firm concerns whether the offer is too low for Sourcefire, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIRE stockholders. More specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Sourcefire, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIRE Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Shares of Sourcefire, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIRE) closed on Juyl 23, 2013, at $75.49 per share.



Those who are current investors in Sourcefire, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIRE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



