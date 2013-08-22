South Africa Bursaries - Programs for a Better Future

Johannesburg, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- A high percent of South African children can’t attend university for financial reasons, the South Africa Bursary programs are meant to help them. This program is aimed to provide either scholarship or a loan repayment scheme that students can avail to secure a better future.



Bank loans or self-funding can be quite expensive and requires one to mortgage their property, this may led to high level of anxiety especially if the job market after University is not lucrative. This might put the children as well as the parents’ future in stake. To avoid such a situation, parents can look for Department of Education for help, they can request for scholarship for students who have performed well in grade 12th, the local office will determine if the family is suitable for a scholarship or a loan repayment scheme.



Universities can also be approached for a scholarship; they work in tandem with Department of Education to provide the deprived scholarship.



Primary as well as Secondary education in South Africa is free regardless of citizenship, the South African government encourages youngsters to have an education for a better future. The future of South Africa lies in the hands of the youth of today, education can provide a better and a secured life.



“I have a better future now, the South Africa Bursary program helped me get a scholarship and in two years’ time I will be an engineer”. Lesedi Bowdon, Bloemfontein.



The South Africa bursary programs has made grants of over $75 million dollars over the past decade, this program has helped thousands of South Africans to pursue under graduation, graduation, master’s, doctoral and postdoctoral programs. This is a fantastic opportunity for South Africans to have a better future for them and their family.



Media Contact

Gerald Njuguna

South Africa Vacancies

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E: geraldnjuguna@gmail.com

Website http://southafricabursaries.com