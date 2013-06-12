South Africa Business Forecast Report Q3 2013 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "South Africa Business Forecast Report Q3 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- BMI sees the South African economy continuing its uneven recovery over the medium term, with real GDP expected to grow by just 2.8% in 2013. Although the consumer sector is holding up, the supply side is lagging behind, and there are widespread concerns that the recovery is not sufficiently broad-based. A key downside risk stems from industrial unrest in the mining sector.
We forecast that South Africa's repo rate will be kept steady at 5.00% over the medium term. Although South Africa faces a weak growth outlook and risks are to the downside, inflation is likely to tick up during the course of 2013. This stagflationary scenario will likely force the South African Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee to maintain the status quo.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Political risk is heightened amid industrial unrest in the mining and agricultural sectors. Furthermore, there is an ongoing debate regarding nationalisation of key industries including mining. However, we do not see nationalisation as an imminent threat.
Major Forecast Changes
No major forecast changes.
Key Risks To Outlook
A sustained bout of global risk aversion with an attendant sharp outflow of portfolio funds would threaten South Africa's precarious balance of payments.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Country Reports research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sudan and South Sudan Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- Pressure Relief Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- South Africa Wound Care Management Market Outlook to 2018 - Advanced Wound Management, Wound Closure Devices, Pressure Relief Devices, Ostomy Drainage Bags and Others
- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2018
- Mobile Money: Mobile Payments, Mobile Remittance, Mobile Banking & Mobile Commerce Market - Advanced Technologies, Value Chain, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- The South African Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2017
- Global Micro Datacenter (MDC) Market (By Applications, Rack Sizes, Organization Size, Industries, & Geographies) Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- South Africa Commercial Banking Report Q3 2013
- Managed Network & Network Outsourcing Market - Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmaps, Forecasts & Analysis (2012 - 2018)
- South Africa Cardiovascular Devices Market Outlook to 2018 - Cardiac Rhythm Management, Interventional Cardiology, Peripheral Vascular Devices, Electrophysiology, Prosthetic Heart Valves and Others