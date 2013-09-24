Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of South Africa Cider Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

Comprising of textual analysis and data tables, this in-depth and exclusive country report from provides a comprehensive view of the cider industry structure including analysis and profiles on trade mark owners and local operators. Brand volumes and market share are given by price segment, alcoholic strength and type. Consumption volumes are provided by pack mix (type, material, refill ability, pack size) and distribution channel (on- and off-premise). Other information includes market valuation/pricing data. All supported by market commentary



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The 2013 South Africa Cider Market Insights report is a high level market research report on the South African cider industry. Published by , this report provides an excellent way of gaining an in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the market. The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on cider market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The cider category saw double-digit growth in 2012.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The company Distell drove this growth, this is the dominant player and accounts for over 98% of the category and so the category's performance is tied to the performance of this player.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The South Africa Cider Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the cider market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the South Africa cider market.



This report provides readers with in-depth data on market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, and type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and selected company profiles



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs. off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs. non- refillable. Market valuation data and selected pricing data are also included.



Key Market Issues

Distell owns almost 99% of the market with its two brands; Hunter's and Savanna.



The cider market is not clearly defined in consumers' minds in South Africa - there is still confusion around what a real cider is, with most South Africans believing that many of the apple ale brands on the market are actually ciders.



Cider in South Africa is very much a drink for both women and men - although it tends to be marketed mainly towards men. It is a small market in the country compared to the giant that beer is. It is an aspirational product targeted to and drunk by higher income groups living in cities. It is priced at a slight premium to beer.



Hunter's and Savanna continued to shine on the global stage - driving much of the company growth for Distell yet again.



Average prices increased in 2012 due to the apple juice shortage and also because of the repeated hikes in the price of petrol, electricity and water. Distell as the dominant player, had to diversify its supply chain by sourcing its supply from new and alternative sources.



Key Highlights

2012 was a good year for Hunter's which saw growth in the double-digits for another year running. Marketing has driven the growth of Hunter's in 2012 and this has added dynamism to the category as a whole.



Tell's cider is growing quickly but off a very small base and for now its volumes are negligible.



Double-digit growth is expected to continue in 2013. This will be driven by the Distell brands and also the new entrant, Tells. New packaging formats will also help.



Apple dominates but pear makes an appearance. In 2012 a small player, Tell's from Stellen Fine Wines, introduced the very first pear cider to the South African market.



Tell's is the only brand that is available in a PET bottle with screw off lid (volume currently negligible). Buying a drink in PET bottle is attractive to consumers who are at concerts or events where glass is not permitted.



Companies Mentioned



BRANDHOUSE , Brand house, DISTELL GROUP Pty Ltd, Distell, Stellen Fine Wines



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/141604/south-africa-cider-market-insights-2013.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###