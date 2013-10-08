South Africa Construction Industry 2017: Market Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Timetrics 'Construction in South Africa to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



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Summary

This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the construction industry in South Africa. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Construction in South Africa to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the construction industry in South Africa. It is an essential tool for companies active across the South Africannnn construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



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Scope



- Overview of the construction industry in South Africa.

- Historic and forecast market value for the construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



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Reasons To Buy



- This report provides you with valuable data for the construction industry in South Africa.

- This report provides you with a breakdown of market value by type of construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition).

- This report enhances your knowledge of the market with key figures detailing market values using the construction output and value add methods.

- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.



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Construction in the Philippines to 2017: Market Forecast: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/construction-in-the-philippines-to-2017-market-forecast



Timetrics 'Construction in the Philippines to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary



This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the construction industry in the Philippines. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Construction in the Philippines to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the construction industry in the Philippines. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Philippine construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175876



Scope



- Overview of the construction industry in the Philippines.

- Historic and forecast market value for the construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2008 through to 2017.

- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the construction industry for the period 2008 through to 2017.



Construction in Singapore - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/construction-in-singapore-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2017



Synopsis



This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Singapore's construction market, including:



- The Singapore construction market’s growth prospects by sector, project type and type of construction activity

- Analysis of equipment, material and service costs across each project type within Singapore

- Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in Singapore's construction market

- Assessment of the competitive forces facing the construction industry in Singapore and profiles of the leading players

- Data highlights of the largest construction projects in Singapore



Click Here To Download Detail Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/175524



Executive summary

Singapore’s construction industry recorded a CAGR of 4.14% during the review period (2008?2012). This was supported by public and private investments in Singapore’s infrastructure, commercial and institutional construction markets. Singapore’s construction industry is dominated by infrastructure and residential construction activities, as collectively the infrastructure and residential markets generated 59.6% of the industry’s total value in 2012. The outlook for construction is favorable, due to the government’s focus on country’s infrastructure and residential construction. The construction industry’s output is expected to record a CAGR of 5.04% over the forecast period (2013?2017).



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