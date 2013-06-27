South Africa Consumer Electronics Report Q3 2013 - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- We retain our positive outlook for the South African consumer electronics market in 2013, with estimated growth of 11.4%. This will be driven by relatively strong private consumption growth, at 3.2% in 2013, increased spending on big ticket items such as PCs and notebooks, and the rising demand for smartphones on the back of rapid 3G and 4G network roll-out and declining data tariffs.
Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer hardware sales: US$5.4bn in 2012 to US$6.1bn in 2013, +12% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with the introduction of new products by traditional PC vendors sustaining demand for notebooks.
AV sales: US$1.4bn in 2012 to US$1.6bn in 2013, +9% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with flat-screen TV sets expected to provide the most dynamic development.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Handset sales: US$2.1bn in 2012 to US$2.3bn in 2013, +13% in US dollar terms. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with smartphones the main revenue growth driver.
Risk/Reward Rating: South Africa's score was 53.64 out of 100, earning it 6th place in our MEA CE RRR table. We expect rising penetration of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and flat-screen TV sets. However, a large grey market and limited internet access outside major cities and towns pose downside risks to growth.
Key Trends & Developments
- The South African Department of Education announced a target to roll-out laptops to all schoolchildren in the country by 2014. The government is looking at various ways to achieve this, including the use of portable mobile computer labs for schools where there is no infrastructure. Following a strong recovery in PC shipments in 2011, the market should remain on an upwards trajectory.
- South Africa continues to lag not only in terms of its own previous targets for digital migration, but also other countries in Africa have surpassed it in the switchover from analogue to digital broadcasting. The October 2012 date for the switch-on was missed. With only two years left until South Africa's deadline for digital broadcasting migration, this should be a driver for sales. Vendors will focus on high-growth, new product categories such as internet-enabled TV sets and 3D TV.
- Increasing smartphone adoption is a key element of South African mobile operator strategy. Various applications and content will drive demand for higher-tier handsets. Around 4mn of South Africa's 10.5mn data users are understood to be using smartphones with full features, according to operator estimates.
