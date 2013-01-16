South Africa Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- South Africa Diagnostic Imaging Market Outlook to 2018 - Ultrasound Systems, MRI Systems, Computed Tomography Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, X-Ray Systems, Mammography Equipment and Others provides key market data on the South Africa Diagnostic Imaging market. The report provides value (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment within 10 market categories – Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems. The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of the aforementioned market categories. The report is supplemented with global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants with information on company financials and pipeline products, wherever available.



Scope



- Market size and company share data for Diagnostic Imaging market categories – Angio Suites, Bone Densitometers, C-Arms, Computed Tomography Systems, Contrast Media Injectors, Mammography Equipment, MRI Systems, Nuclear Imaging Equipment, Ultrasound Systems and X-ray Systems.

- Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average price (USD) data for each of the segments and sub-segments within 10 market categories. Data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for 7 years to 2018.

- 2011 company shares and distribution shares data for each of the 10 market categories.

- Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the South Africa Diagnostic Imagingmarket.

- Key players covered include Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Ziehm Imaging GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation and others.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories and segments poised for strong growth.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

- Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the South Africa Diagnostic Imaging competitive landscape.

- Develop capital investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- What are the key distribution channels and what’s the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.



Companies Mentioned



Siemens Healthcare GE Healthcare Philips Healthcare Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation Ziehm Imaging GmbH Shimadzu Corporation Fujifilm Holdings Corporation Hitachi Medical Corporation Hologic, Inc. Mindray Medical International Limited General Medical Merate S.p.A. MEDRAD, Inc. SonoSite, Inc. Carestream Health, Inc. Covidien plc OSI Systems, Inc. Gilardoni Bracco Imaging S.p.A. CooperSurgical, Inc.



To view table of contents for this market report please visit:

http://www.reportstack.com/product/92393/south-africa-diagnostic-imaging-market-outlook-to-2018-ultrasound-systems-mri-systems-computed-tomography-systems-nuclear-imaging-equipment-x-ray-systems-mammography-equipment-and-others.html