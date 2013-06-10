South Africa Dilutables Category Profile - New Report Available

New Beverages market report from Canadean: "South Africa Dilutables Category Profile"
Summary
Why was the report written?
Dilutables Category Profile reports provide a comprehensive overview of Dilutables markets. Compiled from Canadean's Category Profile series the reports offer a cost effective way of quickly gaining an understanding of the industries dynamics and structure.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Dilutables Category Profiles report series provides an analysis of category trends in the current landscape - looking at both the key current and emerging trends.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The Dilutables Category Profiles report series provides an analysis of the drivers behind category performance in the respective markets, covering for example the impact of the economic environment, rising/falling consumer disposable income levels, pricing challenges, consumer down trading etc
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Dilutables Category Profile reports 2012 comprises of data tables, charts and supporting text. The reports are compiled from Canadean's extensive global soft drinks databases which are researched individually by country using our specialist researchers 'on the ground'. The Dilutables Category Profile reports provide an invaluable guide to latest trends.
Scope
Dataincludes consumption volumes (million litres & litres per capita)from 2006 to 2011 plus forecasts to 2015.
Percentage markets shares are provided including segmentation data, packaging dataand distribution 2010 and 2011 actuals, plus 2012 forecasts.
Leading companies' market shares for 2010 and 2011 are provided.
A market valuation is provided and, where applicable, new products in 2011 are indentified.
