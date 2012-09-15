South Africa Freight Transport Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "South Africa Freight Transport Report Q3 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/15/2012 -- BMI is cautiously optimistic with regards to South Africa's rail freight sector in 2012, with Transnet expected to surpass its target in volumes. Risks are to the downside, however, given the slowing growth in China and the possibility of a hard landing, which would impact on its need for South African iron ore and coal. Should this scenario take place, South African iron ore and coal ports, such as Richards Bay, would be affected. Strong private consumption should support the transport of containerised goods through ports and on rail and road.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Industry Data
- Rail freight growth will be 8.4% in 2012, and will average 3.9% to 2016.
- Richards Bay Port's tonnage throughput in 2012 is forecast to increase by 1.2%. Over the medium-term we project a 1.5% average annual increase.
- 2012 total trade growth is forecast at 4.5%, down from the estimated 7.8% expansion in 2011.
Key Industry Trends
Rail Investment Offers Upside
BMI believes that a pledge by the South African government to procure a new fleet of locomotives underlines its commitment to developing the country's rail freight sector. We have recently upgraded our 2012 rail freight forecast given the performance logged in January and February, and this investment provides upside risk to our medium-term forecast.
TPT Investment In South African Ports To Help Prolong Regional Importance
BMI believes that investment plans announced by TPT will be needed in the years to come if South Africa is to keep pace with demand at its ports. Further, we believe that the country must continue to invest in its facilities if it is to remain competitive and continue to be the gateway to Africa that it has been to now.
Transnet Woos Automobile Companies
BMI believes that a potential deal between Transnet and leading automobile manufacturers Mercedes- Benz and BMW will help the state-owned freight logistics company realise its aim of growing the number of vehicles it transports by rail.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Transportation research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Korea Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Saudi Arabia Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Japan Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Vietnam Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Poland Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Australia Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Taiwan Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Romania Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Iran Freight Transport Report Q3 2012
- Hong Kong Freight Transport Report Q3 2012