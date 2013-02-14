"South Africa Gas Markets, 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Energy market report from GlobalData: "South Africa Gas Markets, 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2013 -- This profile is the essential source for top-level energy industry data and information. The report provides an overview of each of the key sub-segments of the energy industry in the South Africa. It details the market structure, regulatory environment, infrastructure and provides historical and forecast statistics relating to the supply/demand balance for each of the key sub-segments. It also provides information relating to the natural gas assets (gas fields and pipelines) in South Africa. The report compares the investment environment in South Africa with other countries in the region. The profiles of the major companies operating in the natural gas sector in South Africa together with the latest news and deals are also included in the report.
Scope
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Historic and forecast data relating to production, consumption, imports, exports and reserves are provided for each industry sub-segment for the period 2000-2020.
- Historical and forecast data and information for all the major gas fields and pipelines in South Africa for the period 2005-2016.
- Operator and equity details for major natural gas assets in South Africa.
- Key information relating to market regulations, key energy assets and the key companies operating in the South Africa's energy industry.
- Information on the top companies in the South Africa including business description, strategic analysis, and financial information.
- Product and brand updates, strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and venture capital investments, and IPOs.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain a strong understanding of the country's energy market.
- Facilitate market analysis and forecasting of future industry trends.
- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and forecast production, reserves and capacity data.
- Assess your competitor's major natural gas assets and their performance.
- Analyze the latest news and financial deals in the gas sector of each country.
- Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
- Identify and analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the leading companies in the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BHP Billiton Limited, Petroleum, Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (SOC) Ltd, Pioneer Natural Resources Company
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- South Africa Oil Markets, 2012
- Planned Oil and Gas Pipelines - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Major Projects to 2016
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) Industry to 2017 - Extensive E&P Activity in Brazil's Pre-Salt Areas to Drive Growth
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) Industry - Global Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Planned Projects to 2015
- Petroleum, Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (SOC) Ltd Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report
- Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook, 2012 - Details of All Active and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015
- Petroleum, Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (SOC) Ltd Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Operations and Cost Analysis - 2011
- Petroleum, Oil and Gas Corporation of South Africa (SOC) Ltd - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Global LNG Industry, 2012 - Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecasts of All Active and Planned Liquefaction and Regasification Terminals to 2016
- Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook in Middle East and Africa, 2012 - Details of Operating and Planned Crude Oil, Petroleum Products and Natural Gas Pipelines to 2015